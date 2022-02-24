Where to find Golden Seeds in Elden Ring 

Every FromSoftware game like Elden Ring has an upgrade item that players need to find, and the Golden Seeds are one of the most important in this game. If players value how many Cerulean and Crimson Flasks they can carry, then finding more seeds is necessary.

Just like the Estus Shards of old, these seeds aren't all over the place like other materials in the game. Instead, players will need to keep an eye out for the upgrade materials as they venture around the map in Elden Ring. When players know which golden glow to look for, it becomes much easier to collect them.

Looking for Golden Seeds in Elden Ring

Use the seeds to upgrade the flask. (Image via FromSoftware)

Two different materials are needed to upgrade flasks in Elden Ring, but the Golden Seeds alone are what give players more flasks in general. As the game begins, players can find one almost immediately, and they are marked by small gold trees that resemble the massive ones towering around the sky.

These little saplings will always contain a Golden Seed to collect, and as the game progresses, the rewards will also increase.

Finding Golden Seeds in Elden Ring:

The seeds are usually found sitting next to small glowing Erdtree saplings.

Dark blue icons indicate the loot will be under any tree that has not been visited.

Saplings will usually appear when finding a new area or exploring major outside dungeons.

In some cases, players can earn more seeds without finding saplings around the map.

Killing hidden bosses or completing quests can net more seeds.

Unlike the old Souls games, finding one seed will not always net a new flask. Players will eventually need to find multiple seeds before they can claim a new flask for use as they battle and heal. To claim those flasks, though, they will need to use the seeds themselves.

How to get more flasks using the Golden Seeds in Elden Ring

With enough seeds in hand, players can head to a Lost Grace site to see all of their options. From there, players will find an option to alter their Crimson and Cerulean Flasks. If enough is available, the seeds can be turned into another flask in the player collection, which can be used to heal FP or HP.

For those who want to increase each flask's potency, Sacred Tears will be needed. These are entirely separate from seeds and can only be found at churches. Together, they make for more potent healing within the game and are incredibly useful in boss fights.

Edited by Danyal Arabi