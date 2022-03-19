How to play Elden Ring with controller on PC

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has taken the gaming world by storm, even surpassing Dark Souls 3 in copies sold. As of March, 12 million copies have landed in the hands of gamers worldwide, ushered into a world created by the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin.

Being available on multiple platforms has no doubt helped the title reach those heights. It’s available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.

And if you picked up a copy of Elden Ring on PC, then yes, you can use a controller. Some options are arguably better than others, but so long as you have an Xbox or PS4/PS5 controller, the game can be played with a controller on PCs.

Elden Ring: How to play the PC port with a controller

Before you start playing using a controller, you need to first prepare Steam to accept the controller. If Elden Ring is running in the background, close it before continuing. Afterward, follow these steps:

Step 1 : Launch Steam. Click the Steam tab in the top-right corner. In the drop-down menu, choose Settings .

: Launch Steam. Click the in the top-right corner. In the drop-down menu, choose . Step 2 : In the pop-up window, select Controller . Choose General Controller Settings .

: In the pop-up window, select . Choose . Step 3 : Select the type of controller support based on the controller you’re using. For example, checkmark “Xbox Configuration Support” if you’re using an Xbox controller.

: Select the type of controller support based on the controller you’re using. For example, checkmark “Xbox Configuration Support” if you’re using an Xbox controller. Step 4: Plug in the controller via USB. Use the most up-to-date USB port. For example, if you have an open USB 3.0 port, use that. If you only have USB 2.0, then choose that.

Click Identify to ensure it’s recognized (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5 : Now click Identify to ensure it’s being recognized, then select Calibrate — provided changes need to be made; otherwise, leave it be.

: Now click to ensure it’s being recognized, then select — provided changes need to be made; otherwise, leave it be. Step 6 : Right-click on the game from your Steam Library and choose Properties from the drop-down menu.

: Right-click on the game from your Steam Library and choose from the drop-down menu. Step 7: Choose the Controller tab from the pop-up menu. Under OVERRIDE FOR ELDEN RING, ensure it’s set to Enable Steam Input.

Now launch and explore the Lands Between using a controller. It should be noted that if you’re using a DualShock or DualSense controller (PS4 and PS5, respectively), the button prompts will not change. They will be Xbox, PC, or Steam button prompts.

Also, it’s worth going into the game’s controller settings and changing keybindings. Sekiro had full customization, and FromSoftware extended the same level of customization to Elden Ring.

