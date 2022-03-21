5 easiest mini-bosses in Elden Ring and where to find them

Elden Ring's mini-bosses play a significant role in providing a deep and intricate experience for the players. These mini-bosses are scattered across the world and have varying levels of difficulty.

Obviously, some of them are quite challenging and take multiple tries to clear. However, the others are very easy and players should definitely challenge those in their first sighting to get some easy runes and items.

However, it is important to remember that just because some of these mini-bosses are easy, that does not mean players can become careless while fighting them. A certain bit of caution will always come in handy when fighting any enemy in this game.

The easiest mini-bosses that players will come across in Elden Ring

1) Guardian Golem

The Guardian Golem does not take a lot of effort to beat, apart from a few cautious moves in Elden Ring (Image via theDeModcracy/YouTube)

If FromSoftware ever had a definition of an easy mini-boss, then Guardian Golem is probably the best one at that. Guardian Golem is a boss, but players might have already faced a multitude of enemies similar to this one in the open world.

The boss only looks big, as all it takes is to keep hitting its ankles to knock it down. Once the boss falls down, players can simply go to its chest and land a massive critical blow to finish it off.

This boss is as harmless as it gets, though the massive slam it does with its weapon can hurt a little.

Location: Highroad Cave, Limgrave.

2) Cemetery Shade

Cemetery Shade in Elden Ring has very little health pool, but its damage needs to be respected by players at any level (Image via theDeModcracy/YouTube)

This is definitely an interesting mini-boss that players are going to face. The boss does not have a lot of health. In fact, a decent weapon can practically finish this one off with three hits.

However, the boss is fast and can faze in and out of existence. Apart from that, it also has a very high attack speed accompanied with Bleed. This can cause some serious trouble in case players get careless.

Either way, the boss is quite easy as one or two well-timed dodges is all it takes to defeat it.

Location: Can be found in Tombsward Catacombs, Black Knife Catacombs and Caelid Catacombs.

3) Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Darriwil in Elden Ring can be easily countered by using a greatshield (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

If players are hunting for a weapon called Bloodhound's Fang, then this is the mini-boss that they should look to fight. However, this fight is definitely one of the easiest in the game.

At the first attempt, this boss might look menacing. It is fast and has a string of attacks that can stack Bleed status effects very fast. Apart from that, being a boss that players might fight early in the game, it can absolutely destroy the small health bars of the latter.

However, this boss becomes an absolute joke once players bring a shield to this fight. If it's a Greatshield, then the boss will stagger every time it will land a hit. However, even a lightweight shield can be used, as long as players are proficient in parrying.

This boss also has an attack where it drags its claws across the ground and lunges onto the players. Not only is this attack very easy to dodge, but after performing the lunge, the boss rests for a few seconds, which leaves a huge opening for a nice counter-attack.

Location: Forlon Hound Evergaol, Limgrave.

4) Erdtree Avatar

Erdtree Avatar in Elden Ring might look easy, but its attacks can often be a bit hard to dodge (Image via Boss Fight Database/YouTube)

This is a mini-boss that players will find near minor Erdtrees all across Elden Ring. These bosses basically look like trees carrying huge maces in their hands.

They do not have a lot of variety in terms of attacks, apart from a few body stomps and incantations. These stomps are not very tough to dodge as they are extremely telegraphic in nature.

The only thing that players need to be careful about is the incantations they use. While incantation-based attacks are predictable, they can sometimes become hard to dodge as the boss can string in a lot of them without any downtime.

Some of these incantations have good tracking, making it harder to run away from the same. Either way, this boss is easy, but not a pushover, and players will need to spend some time learning its moves.

Location: Weeping Peninsula, Liurnia of the Lakes, Mountaintops of the Giants, and Leyndell, Royal Capital,

5) Beastman of Farum Azula

Beastman of Farum Azula in Elden Ring has a few swinging attacks in its arsenal, but those can be easily dodged to land some easy hits (Image via Esoterickk/Youtube)

This is a mini-boss that players will face in one of the earliest mini-dungeons within the game. This boss sort of feels like an introduction to the kind of combat that the game has to offer.

This is because the mini-boss is extremely slow. It carries a Greatsword that can be dodged without breaking a sweat. However, the mini-boss provides a nice example of the delayed attacks that most of the major bosses in Elden Ring often use.

Either way, all it will take for players to do is side-stepping the attacks from the mini-boss and then hitting it with some of their own. The boss will swing its weapon once in a while at the player, but it will barely do anything substantial to pose a serious threat.

Location: Groveside Cave and Dragonbarrow Cave.

