How to find Radagon’s Scarseal in Elden Ring

Radagon's Scarseal is a talisman in Elden Ring that raises a player's attributes, but at a cost.

It increases vigor, endurance, strength, and dexterity, all according to the official in-game description. The price players have to pay for that, however, is a boost to the damage they will take from enemies.

It is a strange trade-off, but can be quite useful for players who have high defensive stats and powerful armor. Those players can obtain Radagon's Scarseal by defeating the boss at Weeping Evergaol.

How to obtain Radagon's Scarseal in Elden Ring

The Weeping Peninsula is the region that houses Radagon's Scarseal. This massive location has a ton of areas to discover, with one of them being the Weeping Evergaol.

Weeping Peninsula itself is to the south of Limgrave and across the Bridge of Sacrifice. After crossing the bridge, players will need to head far to the west to find Weeping Evergaol.

A look at Weeping Evergaol on the map (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The nearest Sites of Grace are the Fourth Church of Marika to the southwest and Tombsward Cave directly south. Once at Weeping Evergaol, Elden Ring players can begin their mission to grab Radagon's Scarseal.

Use a Stonesword Key on the Imp Statue next to Weeping Evergaol's entrance

Travel through the location to find the boss named Ancient Hero of Zamor

Ranged attacks help to defeat the boss

Be careful of the frostbite status the boss can inflict after his health drops to half

Keep at a distance and slowly take down the Ancient Hero of Zamor

Receive Radagon's Scarseal once the boss is beaten

The Ancient Hero of Zamor will drop Radagon's Scarseal (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

It is fairly straightforward. It just takes a lot of time to get to the location and players will require some patience in dealing with the Ancient Hero of Zamor boss inside of Weeping Evergaol.

Note that Weeping Evergaol is very easy to spot. It can be reached on foot or horseback with Torrent. The area is a wide open field and its circular design can be seen from pretty far out.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul