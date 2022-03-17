How to get the Sacred Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring

The Sacred Scorpion Charm is a talisman in Elden Ring that raises Holy attack but lowers damage negation.

Talismans come in various forms, but they all have a similar function. These can be used to alter the player's stats. They don't weigh much in Equip Load, making their powers even more helpful.

Like weapons and armor, players will come across talismans all over the Lands Between. The Sacred Scorpion Charm, in particular, will be rewarded after players defeat Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater.

How to find Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater in Elden Ring

The Smoldering Church is where this Elden Ring invader will appear (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players can find this invader at the Smoldering Church. It is near the border between Limgrave and Caelid. Traveling east from Stormhill Shack is the most common path to get there.

Other surrounding points of interest include the Third Church of Marika to its south, the Minor Erdtree of Caelid to its east, and the Summonwater Village to the southwest. These are all remarkable landmarks to use as checkpoints.

Approach the Smoldering Church, and upon arrival, an indication of being invaded will pop up on the screen. Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, will then begin her attack.

How to defeat Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater in Elden Ring

A player readies their shield to block Anastasia's attack (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Anastasia has a massive sword that can stagger any player. Keeping a safe distance while she swings is a must. She is resistant to slash damage but falls vulnerable to strike damage.

Strike damage does hard physical damage to opponents, so the best weapon types for this invader are blunt weapons such as:

Hammers

Warhammers

Maces

Colossal Maces

Flails

Staves

Shields

These can be used to send strike damage at Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater. It might take a moment to learn her attack pattern, but this Elden Ring invader is easy to overcome.

If a lazier path is further up your alley, take a look at this video by YouTuber KaeTube. Elden Ring players can make Anastasia follow them to a cliff. Diving off will have her following.

When she falls to her death, players will earn rewards from the fight, including the Sacred Scorpion Charm. They will also die, so make sure the Site of Grace in Smoldering Church is actively respawning there.

