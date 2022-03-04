How to beat Ancient Hero of Zamor in Elden Ring

While playing through Elden Ring, players may encounter the Ancient Hero of Zamor during their travels in the Weeping Evergaol or the Mountain of Giants. This daunting boss uses blazing speed and power to overcome his foes.

While it is not a required boss to advance to the Legacy Dungeon, users may still want to overcome one of the challenges that Elden Ring offers.

Defeating Elden Ring's Ancient Hero of Zamor

The best way for gamers to deal with Ancient Hero of Zamor is with the use of magic, but it's also easy for characters without magic if they do not use it.

The boss will thrust its weapon quickly at players, and they need to dodge the attack. It will also use a spinning attack that will sweep the area around users, which they will need to evade to avoid taking damage.

Dodging magical attacks

Players should ensure that they watch out for the boss' magical attacks as they can quickly get caught off guard (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Ancient Hero of Zamor also has magical ice attacks that can damage users. Every so often, the boss will shoot wind that damages them and causes the Frostbite effect.

The boss will also summon a storm of winds around themselves that will damage gamers if they stand too close. They are advised to stay at a distance when using magic or dodge when using melee.

Fighting Ancient Hero of Zamor as magic users

For players on the spellcasting side, they will want to make sure they keep their distance as much as possible from Ancient Hero of Zamor. They should keep their guard up because the boss's thrusting attack will make them catch up to the player very quickly.

A spell that gamers are advised to use during this encounter is the Swift Glintstone Shard to enable them to keep their distance.

Melee characters fighting against Ancient Hero of Zamor

Melee characters in Elden Ring will want to ensure they get in quickly to deal damage before dodging out of harms way (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Users who choose to approach the fight using melee methods will want to ensure that they can quickly close the gap and attack when needed. Dodging the attacks or guarding with a shield are paramount to this fight.

If gamers strike the boss with a heavy attack, it will become staggered, allowing for more damage to be dealt. They should get out of range before the boss recovers.

