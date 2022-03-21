How to find Starscourge Heirloom in Elden Ring

There are many items that players will come across in Elden Ring to help them become much stronger. Gaining strength is important as it can assist them in crushing their enemies.

Starscourge Heirloom is a talisman that, much like Starscourge Radahn, contains strength inside it that is funneled into the user and bolsters it by five points.

Locating Starscourge Heirloom in Elden Ring

Players may know Starscourge Radahn as the strongest of the demi-gods, who confronted the falling stars alone and crushed them. This sealed his place as a legend and thus is renowned for his strength.

The Starscourge Heirloom can be placed in a talisman slot and will grant players +5 of the stat, which can help them to bolster their own attacks and become stronger fighters.

Where to find Starscourge Heirloom

For gamers to obtain the Starscourge Heirloom, they will need to travel to Fort Gael, located in Caelid. They should follow the path south along the western side of Caelid until they reach Fort Gael.

Players should easily locate this fort, as it is situated along the western side of the map. However, if having difficulty, enter Caelid from the road from Limgrave, and they will see it.

Entering Fort Gael and claiming the Talisman

Players only need to open the chest located at the top of Fort Gael in order to claim the Starscourge Heirloom (Image via Elden Ring)

Upon arriving at Fort Gael, users will need to locate a ladder. They should make their way along the top of the fort, defeating any enemies that may be in their way.

Continue up the stairs to the top of the fort. At the very top, gamers will find a chest, which they can open to claim the Starscourge Heirloom.

Talismans and their use in Elden Ring

Much like the various weapons and armors that players will have access to in Elden Ring, there are also talismans. Talismans are small items that will grant the character different special effects after being equipped.

Players can equip up to a maximum of four talismans by finding talisman pouches that can increase the maximum number of talismans.

Some talismans can have empowered versions of themselves

Players are sometimes able to find upgraded versions of certain talismans with stronger stats (Image via Elden Ring)

Some talismans can be found that have increased stats above that of which the player has already found. Unfortunately, for the Starscourge Heirloom, there is no upgraded version.

But players should keep their eyes out for the strongest versions. In a game like Elden Ring, gamers should aim to get every little bit of stat upgradation, which will help them out.

