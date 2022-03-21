How to obtain the Lightning Slash Ash of War in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s g’s Ashes of War and Weapon Skills provides players with a significant amount of gameplay versatility where the Tarnished will be able to interchange skills between weapons.

An Ash of War is an extremely powerful tool and, when used correctly, can often make some of the more difficult encounters in the RPG significantly easier. There are a variety of skills that the Tarnished gets to play around with, and they are often spoiled for choice when it comes to picking one that fits their playstyle the best.

However, there is one particular Ash of War that many Elden Ring community members have been looking to get their hands on for quite some time.

The Lightning Slash is a weapon skill that inflicts significant damage to enemies while imbuing the weapon with that particular elemental status for a short time.

The Ash of War is highly effective in various situations and can make quick work of some of the main and field bosses in the game.

But it’s not as easy to find, and many gamers are having a bit of a rough time getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with that.

Obtaining the Lightning Slash Ash of War in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, the Lightning Slash Ash of War is not something that the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to get their hands on early on in the game. The item is locked behind a bit of progression, and players will at least need to reach the mid to late game stage before they can get their hands on the skill.

Hence, to obtain the Lightning Slash Ash of War, users will need to:

First, get access to the Altus Plateau region of the Lands Between, which is easier said than done. A significant amount of progression is required to reach that map section, and the Tarnished can do so by investing in either of the two ways.

One method would be to fight past the Magma Wyrm Makar boss, and the other would be to piece together the Dectus medallion and unlock the Grand Lift of Dectus. The second method is recommended for players who are a bit lower level but still wish to get their hands on the Lightning Slash. It does not force one to defeat any difficult boss, and by just acquiring the medallion, they will automatically gain access to the Altus Plateau.

After entering Altus Plateau, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to make their way to the long road towards the north of Leyndell, the Royal Capital. One effective way of reaching this would be through the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace.

While following the road, they will reach a small encampment present on a small hill past small spiked barricades. At the top, they will find a group of soldiers around a camp, with a Scarab beetle in their midst.

Users will automatically be granted the Lightning Slash Ash of War upon killing the Scarab. However, it is crucial to take the Scarab down as soon as it spots the Tarnished and starts running. They are spry little creatures and can disappear if players don’t get on them as quickly as possible.

The Lightning Slash Ash of War is compatible with many weapons in Elden Ring, including Colossal Sword, Curved Greatsword, Curved Sword, Greatsword, Heavy Thrusting Sword, Thrusting Sword, Straight Sword, Axe, Great Axe, Hammer, and Warhammer.

Hence, it’s a great weapon skill to have in the arsenal, especially if gamers are looking for a more Dexterity or Strength-oriented build.

