How to find the Ash of War: Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Lion's Claw is a powerful upgrade item in Elden Ring that can make certain melee weapons stronger.

Ashes of War typically add an affinity and a skill to the weapons they are assigned to. A weapon can sometimes only get a skill or an affinity, depending on its Ash of War.

Ash of War: Lion's Claw provides players with the Heavy affinity and the Lion's Claw skill.

Where to get Ash of War: Lion's Claw in Elden Ring

A player battles the Lion Guardian at Fort Gael (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Elden Ring players can obtain the Ash of War: Lion's Claw by defeating a Lion Guardian in Fort Gael.

The fort can be found in the Caelid region, south of the Rotview balcony. It is heavily guarded by several knights, magical beings, and Redmanes.

The fort contains many treasures, but most players head there to take on the Lion Guardian. Ash of War: Lion's Claw is a vital upgrade, and killing the Lion Guardian is the only way to get it.

To find the Lion Guardian and defeat it, players need to follow these steps:

Step 1: The front gate of the fort is locked, so find the ladder to enter.

Step 2: Defeat the enemies in the fort before dropping to the center courtyard.

Step 3: Go to the courtyard and challenge the Lion Guardian. Spells and long-range attacks work well from the walls above the boss.

Step 4: Defeat the Lion Guardian and receive Ash of War: Lion's Claw.

What does Ash of War: Lion's Claw do?

The icon for Ash of War: Lion's Claw in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

When players obtain Ash of War: Lion's Claw in Elden Ring, they can place it on a variety of weapons. It can be used to upgrade swords, axes, and hammers. Small armaments and thrusting swords are an exception.

Here are the attributes that will be applied to a weapon that receives Ash of War: Lion's Claw:

Heavy Affinity: Increases Strength scaling

All other scaling types are decreased

Lion's Claw Skill: Users somersault forward, striking any foes with the armament

For more nimble characters, Ash of War: Lion's Claw can turn their favorite sword into a quick-striking and flashy weapon.

