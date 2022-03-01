How to get into Redmane Castle in Elden Ring

Redmane Castle can be found in the southern portion of the Caelid region in Elden Ring.

This castle is one of the toughest areas to enter as it starts the game on complete lockdown. There is a bridge players need to cross to reach the castle and it is guarded by two trebuchets and ballistas.

Redmane Castle is closest to the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace. From that location, players will have the most direct path to the castle. After reaching the castle, players have to deal with the enemies.

How to make it into Redmane Castle in Elden Ring

The best time to breach Redmane Castle is after Torrent, the horse mount in Elden Ring, has been obtained. The horse makes it much easier to cross the bridge without being decimated by the castle's defenses.

Players need to ride Torrent across the bridge. The speed will help players avoid attacks from the trebuchets and ballistas. On foot, players are more than likely going to be slammed.

This is the bridge that leads to Redmane Castle in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After crossing the bridge, players need to quickly go up the hill to the left. A ballista on that road that can inflict some serious damage, so be sure to stay on Torrent to avoid taking any damage.

As players reach the gate from the left pathway, a giant will drop from the castle wall. Players can stay and fight to gain some battle experience or they can simply continue into the castle.

Afterwards, players need to take a right at the gate and move along the cliffside. There are bats that will attack and, just like the giant, players can take them out or keep moving. Torrent can help get the Tarnished past them.

The ladder on the tower leads to the inside of Redmane Castle (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

As the cliffside path comes to an end, players will reach a graveyard that also has bat-like enemies. Players need to deal with them and look for the wooden tower with a ladder next to the castle wall.

Players need to climb that ladder into the tower to enter Redmane Castle in Elden Ring. They need to walk along the scaffolding at the top to enter the castle and face the terror that is held within.

