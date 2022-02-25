Elden Ring will not feature any difficulty level menu

Players of Elden Ring will certainly be in for a challenge when the game releases on February 25.

FromSoftware are notoriously known for providing games with extremely challenging gameplay, and some players are wondering if there will be an option to change the difficulty in Elden Ring. Unfortunately for players, there is no way to change the difficulty during the game. But all hope is not lost.

There is no way to change the difficulty settings in Elden Ring

With a game created by the famed Hidetaka Miyazaki, players know it's going to be a challenge. After all, Dark Souls was known for its punishing difficulty, but will Elden Ring be any different? Well, according to Miyazaki:

"This time in Elden Ring, we have many options at the player’s disposal to confront challenging situations and use their cunning to outsmart enemies and bosses."

This time around, players have special access to items not available in previous games. Most notably, players are able to create items with a crafting system and use a new mount named Torrent to approach the situation from a different angle.

Practice makes perfect in a game like Elden Ring

Players should be ready to face extremely tough challenges (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players should unfortunately be prepared to die a lot. The challenge is going to be there for certain. However, taking the time to learn from the encounters and think outside the box will be a good way for players to get started on the road to success. If players find themselves getting frustrated, they should probably just take a quick break from the game and come back when they are more level-headed.

Treat the lack of a difficulty option as an opportunity to improve

There is always room to improve (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After practicing, players may feel much more satisfaction when making it through an encounter. This is why players should not only practice, but use each defeat as an opportunity to think about what went wrong and how they can prevent it from happening in the future. Perhaps a certain attack style doesn't work, or maybe they need to slow down and pace themselves.

