5 ways new players can make Elden Ring the easiest FromSoftware experience 

Elden Ring is a Soursborne game that is considered for the challenges it poses and the difficulties that players face during their journey.

However, the game is also considered the most forgiving FromSoftware experience and something that new players will have an easy time learning. This is primarily because, while the bosses in the game are equally hard, there are multiple ways to make the fights a lot easier, especially for newer players.

Vaati @VaatiVidya New Elden Ring video! Wanted to get all new players up to speed with one more "discoveries" episode - youtu.be/vEQCRFcIogY New Elden Ring video! Wanted to get all new players up to speed with one more "discoveries" episode - youtu.be/vEQCRFcIogY

Obviously, those methods are not that apparent, but once these are known, the game will feel much more welcoming than Dark Souls or Sekiro.

Everything newcomers to Elden Ring have to follow for making the game easier

Peeve @Peeverson



However, until you significantly upgrade your weapon/catalyst, you won't see results.



Always best to pump Vigor sooner than later. Still, play how you like, Vigor or not Main issue I see new players having in Elden Ring is not leveling Vigor because they want big damage asap.However, until you significantly upgrade your weapon/catalyst, you won't see results.Always best to pump Vigor sooner than later. Still, play how you like, Vigor or not Main issue I see new players having in Elden Ring is not leveling Vigor because they want big damage asap.However, until you significantly upgrade your weapon/catalyst, you won't see results.Always best to pump Vigor sooner than later. Still, play how you like, Vigor or not👍

1) Remember to use summons

Spirit Summons play a crucial role in make the game feel way easier than other Soulsborne titles (Image via Elden Ring)

Spirit summons are a game changer in Elden Ring. There is no doubt that even if the summons do not live long enough in a boss fight, they are enough to distract the boss so that players can get easy hits.

Obviously, the summons need to be upgraded as well to ensure they remain alive in harder fights. Either way, new players should try hunting for spirit summons as much as possible and use the ones that fit their playstyle.

2) Choose an easy to play class

The Samurai class is the best one for new players (Image via Elden Ring)

It is safe to say that every new player might have watched videos of veterans annhilating bosses with powerful magic spells. However, what they often do not realize is that building those mage classes is extremely difficult and requires a lot of knowledge about the game.

It is not as easy to cheese bosses from a distance as mages have low health and get killed by aggressive bosses very easily. Instead, if newcomers go for something like the Samurai, they will have a very powerful class with top-tier weapons right from the beginning.

The stress of building a character will be halved and players will be able to invest more time in enjoying the game, rather than spending most of their time searching for a way to make a magic spell work.

3) Use Stake of Marika respawn points more often

Stake of Marika makes grinding a lot less hectic within this game (Image via Elden Ring)

Elden Ring is filled with a large number of mini-bosses and powerful enemies in the open world. However, the usual respawn points, namely a Site of Grace, are placed quite far apart from each other.

Therefore, if players die to an open world boss or to a normal enemy, it can be a bit annoying to travel all the way back to the location from a Site of Grace that might be placed far away from the location.

Instead, the game offers mini-checkpoints known as the Stake of Marika. These are placed all over the open world within the game and players will often get a chance to respawn at them as they are way closer to the target location.

This saves a lot of time and makes grinding far less hectic. Obviously, a Stake of Marika will only provide a respawn point, as players cannot make changes like attaching Ashes of War or allocating flasks. These changes can only happen at a Site of Grace.

4) Explore instead of rushing

Exploring the world will make boss fights a lot easier (Image via Elden Ring)

While an open world game like Elden Ring can be a bit overwhelming, it is absolutely mandatory for players to spend time exploring, instead of rushing to boss fights, even if they feel lost.

This includes helping NPC's, fighting mini-bosses, farming for runes, upgrading their weapons and hunting for Ashes of War. All of this will help newer players get over-levelled for a boss fight, which will make those encounters way easier

If players are helping NPC's, then during certain boss fights (Nepheli Loux against Godric for instance) it is possible to summon the former for help. This way, players can overwhelm bosses with numbers and make those fights an absolute cakewalk.

|G1| 🐝Fineapple @vNogi My entire goal for Elden Ring is to prove that a brand new players arent to soft for this game. Do not be scared of Elden Ring, You will not be disappointed. My entire goal for Elden Ring is to prove that a brand new players arent to soft for this game. Do not be scared of Elden Ring, You will not be disappointed.

Previous Souls games did not have the option to over-level a character without getting bored. However, in Elden Ring, the vast world provides numerous things to do, making sure the grinding feels fresh at all times.

5) Skip fights if they feel too tough

Running from a boss fight and coming back later is way smarter than wasting time on it for hours (Image via Elden Ring)

Sometimes, despite following all of the steps above, new players will come across fights that will feel very tough. In those situations, it is better to move on from the fight and come back later, rather than sticking to it for multiple days.

The latter option is bound to create immense frustration that will ultimately put a dent in the mentality of the players. Keeping a fresh mind is a fundamental rule for succeeding in Elden Ring. Thus, players should try to follow it as much as possible.

In fact, this game provides the option to run away from world bosses, which is an absolute game changer. For instance, as soon as players reach Limgrave, they will see a boss right below the first Site of Grace, called the Tree Sentinel.

This boss is extremely tough if players try to defeat it right at the start. However, once players return after spending 10 to 15 hours in the game, the boss becomes a joke.

It is vital to remember that Elden Ring is not a race, rather it is a journey. It is important to have self-confidence as at many times the game might feel unfair.

However, the best way to ensure that the latter does not happen is by enjoying the game rather than consistently thinking about the difficulty. It is important to feel the story and atmosphere of the game, as those are aspects that make Elden Ring so beautiful and unique.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan