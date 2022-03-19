How to obtain the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring

While wearable gear is not as abundant in Elden Ring as the weapons are, there is still a lot of apparel that players can pick from in the game. Each armor set brings something new and different to the table. Hence, players are often spoiled for choice when choosing their apparel in the game.

However, there is one piece of armor that a good portion of the Elden Ring community has been going gaga over, not just for its passive effects but also for its fashion. “Fashion Souls” is a big thing in the Soulsborne community, and Elden Ring offers the Tarnished a lot of choices to dress their characters up in style as they explore the secrets of the Lands Between.

Hence, many players feel that FromSoftware has done a fantastic job with the Deathbed Dress when it comes to fashion. It’s considered to be one of the most unique armor pieces in the game, as it looks good and has a passive that heals allies around the wearer.

However, getting the armor can be a bit difficult, as there are players who have been facing problems getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring

The Deathbed Dress is not something that the Tarnished will be able to get their hands on early on in the game. They need to progress a significant amount in the main narrative and at least reach till the Royal Capital, Leyndell until they are able to obtain the item.

Hence, to get the Deathbed Dress in Elden Ring, players will need to,

Head to the Lower Capital Church Site of Grace in Leyndell, Royal Capital, by heading to the base level of the area. The Tarnished will need to head towards the castle’s sewer area from the main Site of Grace of the capital.

A ladder will directly take them to the Lower Church Site of Grace, which the Tarnished will need to activate.

They will find a ber right by it, which will have an item drop glow hovering over it, interacting with which will automatically grant them the Deathbed Dress.

Additionally, players will also be able to grab themselves the entire Lionel’s Set from the bed, which is the perfect item food those who are looking to play a tank in Elden Ring. As the armor set significantly boosts once physically defenced but at the cost of mobility.

The Deathbed Dress is a Lightweight chest piece that slowly replenishes the HP of nearby allies, but not that of the wearer. However, it’s important to note here that players will not be able to obtain it after a point in the game. So those who are interested are advised to get their hands on it as soon as they unlock Leyndell.

