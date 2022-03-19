How to obtain Eleonora’s Poleblade Twinblade in Elden Ring

Compared to previous titles, FromSoftware has introduced a ton of different weapons for each class in Elden Ring, and Twinblades are no exception. There are some amazing Twinblades to choose from in the RPG, as players seem to be having a great time getting more familiar with this weapon category.

While each of the Twinblades in Elden Ring is incredibly powerful in their own right, each bringing something new to the table, there is one particular blade that players who are investing in Runes in Dexterity and Arcane are particularly fond of, and that is Eleonora’s Poleblade.

The weapon has 12 Strength, 21 Dexterity, and 19 Arcane requirements, making it an incredible choice for those who love the weapon type and have been investing heavily in its two primary stats.

However, players are finding it a bit difficult to get their hands on the weapon, but hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining Eleonora’s Poleblade in Elden Ring

To obtain the twinblade, there are a few steps that players will be required to complete which might seem a bit complicated, but they are rather easy to accomplish.

Hence, to obtain Eleonora’s Poleblade the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to do the following:

Talk to the NPC Yura who is present in Lake Agheel under the large stone piece in Limgrave. After interacting with him and exhausting his dialogs the Tarnished will now need to make their way to the south of the Lake and reach Dragon-Burnt Ruins where they will encounter him again

Players will be required to exhaust his dialogs again and then head up the ravine that connects to the Lake, where they will be indeed by Bloody Hunter Nerijus. After some time Yura will spawn, helping the tarnished defeat the foe

After defeating the invader, players can once again talk to Yura, who will now be present under the stone slab a bit north of the ravine. They will need to exhaust his dialogue once again and then go off to fight the Flying Dragon Agheel who is on the lake. Yura can be summoned for this fight as well

After beating the dragon, the Elden Ring tarnished will need to progress a bit in the main narrative, and reach Liurnia of the Lakes. There they will need to reach the main Academy Gate Site of Grace, which grants entry into Raya Lucaria.

Walking past the blue symbol, players will find a red summon sign that will automatically transport them to a fight where Yura is facing off agains Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. After helping him, they will need to go back to him again on teh bridge, and exhaust his dialog

The Final step will require the Tarnsished to head to the north of Second Church of marika present in northeast of Liurnia. After traveling through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, they will arrive at a ruins where Yura will be lying on the ground. He will die during this exchange, rewarding players with the Nagakiba with his final breath. The Tarnished will soon be invaded by Eleonora, upon defeating whom, they will receive her Poleblade.

The weapon's popularity lies in the amount of bloodloss buildup that it boasts, which is 33, and its weapon skill, called Bloodblade Dance. The skill allows players to leap at an enemy, and perform a flurry of attacks with additional inputs leading to more moves.

This skill stacks up a good deal of the blood loss guage as well, and with its wide sweeping attacks, the Eleonora’s Poleblade is highly effective in a variety of situations.

