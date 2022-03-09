How to find Marika's Soreseal in Elden Ring

Elden Ring forgoes the use of rings in favor of Talismans. Their purpose isn’t any different. It provides various bonuses (and downsides) when worn. As many as four Talismans can be equipped at one time.

Many of the best Talismans in Elden Ring have a slight downside to them. Marika’s Soreseal is a fine example. When worn, it increases the Mind, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane attributes. However, it also increases the damage the player takes in battle.

The downside is negligible, even less for so players good at dodging, parrying, and guard counters. Should you wish to add Marika’s Soreseal to your collection in Elden Ring, here’s where to find it.

Elden Ring: Marika’s Soreseal is located in Elphael, Brace of Haligtree

Before you begin your journey towards obtaining Marika’s Soreseal, two Stonesword Keys are required to open the room the Talisman is in. Patches sells one if you choose to spare him. Another can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks.

Starting from the Haligtree Canopy Site of Grace, descend the branches and make your way to the left side. You will come to the Haligtree Town Site of Grace. Take care while dodging the various enemies along the way. Pass the Haligtree Town Site of Grace and make your way down the steps to the building at the far end.

Go down the steps inside and jump out of the large opening seen on your way in. Cross the wooden bridge to your left, through the building next to another wooden bridge.

Use the roofs of nearby buildings to slowly descend. This will lead to a lift that, when used, creates a nice shortcut to Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree. She has to be defeated in order to reach Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Loot the talisman from the altar (Image via Its Shatter/YouTube)

Afterwards, leave the Prayer Room Site of Grace from the northern opening and follow the path until you reach the second archway to the right. Jump onto it and use the pillar to reach the bottom of the pillar. Unlock the fog wall with Stonesword Keys and retrieve Marika’s Soreseal.

