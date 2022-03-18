Where to find Jarburg in Elden Ring

The Lands Between in Elden Ring is a massive location with plenty of room for players to roam.

During their travels across this mystical and treacherous locale, players will often find small towns or villages. Some of these may even be important to certain questlines.

One of these is known as Jarburg. Jarburg is found in the Liurnia of the Lakes region. It is close to the Artist's Shack and the Carian Study Hall, with NPCs and several farmable items within its borders.

How to get to Jarburg in Elden Ring

A look at the map showing Jarburg's location (Image via FromSoftware Inc. / Elden Ring Wiki)

Jarburg can be accessed after players exit the opening region of Limgrave. The biggest challenge is getting through Stormveil Castle. Once that is accomplished, players can move to Liurnia of the Lakes.

It is quite a distance from Stormveil Castle, but players can take a pretty direct northern path to Jarburg once the castle has been conquered and the new region has been reached.

Here is how to get there if Stormveil Castle is the starting point:

Follow the road directly out of the castle to the north

Stay on this road that is just west of the body of water

After the Cliffbottom Catacombs and before the Liurnia Highway North Site of Grace, there is a fork in the road

Take the right fork and follow that eastern road further north

Players will begin to see the Carian Study Hall in the distance

Before reaching it, head east off of the trail and Jarburg is there

For reference, Elden Ring players will find Jarburg smack dab in the middle of the Jarburg Site of Grace and the Liurnia Tower Bridge Site of Grace. Reaching Carian Study Hall or the bridge to the Divine Tower means players go too far north.

The living jars of Jarburg are what given the location its name (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Upon arrival, players can speak with the NPC Jar Bairn, find plenty of Cracked Pots and Ritual Pots, and farm for various plants. They also don't have to worry about hostiles.

Living jars in Jarburg cannot attack and cannot be targeted by players. They are much friendlier than living jars in other regions and will not hesitate to decimate the Tarnished that crosses their path.

