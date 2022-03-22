How to find the Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring

It has long been established in fantasy that undead creatures are weak to holy elements, and Elden Ring follows this same set of rules.

FromSoftware’s latest gaming title is very much about builds, and every player should be familiar with their options. Players focusing on Faith and Incantations may want to consider picking up the Ash of War: Sacred Blade early in their playthrough.

The Sacred Blade Ash of War adds a Holy-based skill called Sacred Blade to the player's melee weapon. It also offers Holy damage and Faith scaling while decreasing physical damage and enabling some damage negation.

If you’re a Confessor or Prophet leaning into their Faith, you should definitely pick the Ash of War: Sacred Blade up in Limgrave.

How to get to Limgrave and obtain the Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring

To collect the Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring, travel to the Third Church of Marika. If this is a new playthrough, you can make a beeline straight for the church after you leave the tutorial area. While you’re at it, make sure you have Torrent with you.

From the first Site of Grace (after the tutorial), travel north. Use the main road to keep yourself oriented. When you come to a fork in the road, grab the nearby Site of Grace for Gatefront Ruins. If you haven’t already, obtain Torrent. After that, take the road heading east.

Follow the marked path (Image via FromSoftware)

After crossing a bridge, there will be another fork in the road. To the right is Waypoint Ruins and a caravan that houses the Greataxe. To the left is a direct route to the Third Church of Marika. The road travels north at first but then takes you northeast.

Upon reaching the Third Church of Marika, grab the Flask of Wondrous Physick. Head north from the church to the nearby stream. There’s a hill that leads up, overlooking the stream.

At the top of the hill is a Teardrop Scarab. Kill it to receive the Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring.

A whetstone is required for a weapon to be equipped with the Ash of War: Sacred Blade. Additionally, the weapon must be compatible with the Ash of War.

Sacred Blade is compatible with all melee weapons in Elden Ring except for whips, fists, and claws. This Ash of War fires a holy arc projectile and provides the weapon with 85 Holy Damage for a short period of time (about 20 seconds).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh