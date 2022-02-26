How to find a Greataxe in Elden Ring

The Greataxe makes a return in FromSoftware’s newest title Elden Ring. And much like its predecessors, the Greataxe is a formidable weapon that, when wielded properly, can deal a significant amount of damage.

However, unlike its Dark Souls 3 counterpart, the Greataxe in Elden Ring has a few slight changes. The stats required to wield it are slightly easier to obtain and have its ability altered to fit Elden Ring’s combat mechanics.

If players feel they can master the unwieldy Greataxe, it can be retrieved very early on. Here is how to obtain the Greataxe.

Elden Ring: Where to find a Greataxe

To find the Greataxe, players will have to stop a carriage. Unfortunately, it's always in motion, so its exact location moves. There’s a main road that connects West Limgrave to the Gatefront Ruins.

Players can open their maps and plot a marker or two on that road. It's the road that snakes across a bridge. Once they make it to the road, they can simply follow it back and forth until they encounter a carriage.

Likely, they'll also see the biggest obstacle to retrieving the Greataxe: two giants and a small band of Noble Mercenaries and Undead. Thankfully, most enemies can be ignored entirely, provided players have Torrent with them.

The two giants are pulling the carriage with chains. Attacking either giant will not stop them, at least not directly. This means that players have two choices: kill one of the giants or knock one over.

For magic or ranged characters, killing one of the giants is easy. By doing so, the carriage will stop, and they can quickly retrieve the Greataxe from the chest in the back.

For melee characters, players don’t have to kill the giant. Instead, they can focus on attacking the back of the giant’s leg. It may take a few hits, but eventually, the giant will fall over, and the Greataxe can be retrieved.

However, the giant eventually gets up. If gamers need more time, they can ride atop Torrent and widdle down the giant’s health until it’s dead.

The Greataxe requires 30 Strength and 8 Dexterity to wield in Elden Ring. It has the skill "Barbaric Roar," which increases attack power and turns strong attacks into savage attacks.

