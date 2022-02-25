Elden Ring and nearly all of FromSoftware's titles have been tested and verified/playable on Steam Deck

With FromSoftware’s Elden Ring and Valve’s Steam Deck having its official launch date on the same day, fans were curious if they would be able to play the highly-anticipated title on the go.

It would seem that Valve may have truly answered some of the prayers, and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest title will indeed be officially Steam Deck Verified, and the RPG will play out optimally on the handheld device.

Wario64 @Wario64 Elden Ring is verified to run on Steam Deck Elden Ring is verified to run on Steam Deck https://t.co/UaVGzbPHdn

As noted by the industry insider Wario64 in one of their latest tweets, Verified is one of the three possible support classifications that are available on the device. Verified is the most robust category, which means that Elden Ring will run on the device without any additional adjustments.

In contrast, “Playable” points to the fact that the title will ideally need some tweaks before it runs perfectly on the platform.”Unsupported,” as the name suggests, means that the title will not run on the Steam Deck in any way.

Elden Ring and other FromSoftware titles can be played optimally on the Steam Deck

Wario64 @Wario64 nearly all of FromSoftware's titles have been tested and verified/playable on Steam Deck nearly all of FromSoftware's titles have been tested and verified/playable on Steam Deck https://t.co/m4OsBs4nor

The insider also points out that apart from FromSoftware’s latest titles, almost all of their previous ones will work optimally on the device. Sekiro, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III are all Verified, and they meet the optimal compatibility requirements to run perfectly on the Steam Deck.

However, Dark Souls: Remastered is listed as ’playable,' with the original versions of Dark Souls and Dark Souls II remaining untested.

According to SteamDB, Elden Ring has a checkmark in almost all the categories of Valve’s compatibility metrics.

Hence, areas like:

All functionality is accessible when using the default controller configuration

This game shows Steam Deck controller icons

In-game interface text is legible on Steam Deck

This game's default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck

The title has a checkmark on all of these categories, and the other FromSoftware titles have also received the same checkmarks in metrics as well.

With both the Steam Deck and Elden Ring launching today, fans who have preordered the device will be quite excited to play the title on the go.

Edited by Shaheen Banu