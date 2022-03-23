Elden Ring PvP has a new meta and it features Sonic The Hedgehog

Elden Ring does have a PvP mode. But that's not spoken about too often in the community. While taking on hard-to-crack bosses may take up most of the players' time, the PVP mode offers something extra to players.

As with anything PvP, there has to be a meta. Surprisingly enough, the meta of the game's PvP seems to be Sonic or roughly a character influenced by the blue-bodied Hedgehog.

PvP may not be a must-play in Elden Ring, but it does allow players to take on each other. The fights aren't just for bragging rights, as there are rewards to be won.

Upon winning a skirmish, players are awarded runes that help them in their leveling-up. Alternatively, they may also obtain rune arcs that act as buffs in the game. Whichever the case may be, the strangest aspect of PvP right now is how a build based on Sonic is dominating.

Sonic the Hedgehog is dominating the Elden Ring PvP meta

There are numerous combinations that players can build in the game due to the number of offering options. It would sound surreal if someone said that the build dominating the meta is Sonic the Hedgehog.

FromSoftware hasn't added the speedster to their latest game. YouTuber Marco Yolo has created a character that may not precisely be Sonic the Hedgehog. However, the character does resemble Sonic and even inherits the iconic moves of the character.

Aside from the look, the character uses the iconic rolling move of Sonic. Interestingly, the movie resembles the role Sonic does, but it's a move set of the game. The "Lightning Ram" Ash Of War allows players to roll into each other and suffices to say, and the clashes are not without any harm.

The move is turning out to be quite lethal in the game as the move does physical damage. Additionally, it can also cause damage with electricity, making the build extremely lethal in-game.

It's not just Marco Yolo's creation that uses the moveset and build of Sonic's roll. There has been another clip where a player gets mauled by two others replicating the same move.

⛓️🚫⛓️ @tylxx you may not like it, but this is the current Elden Ring pvp meta you may not like it, but this is the current Elden Ring pvp meta https://t.co/pGIv2iZueF

As strange as the move appears in nature, it's pretty effective. There's, of course, a sense of timing required as if a player misses the roll, it could be counterproductive. However, based on the evidence, the chances of the move damaging the opponent are greater.

It remains to be seen how widespread this particular moveset will become popular in PvP. The counter to the moveset hasn't been devised as of now. If a counter does arise, it will be interesting to see if Sonic remains the best PvP meta in Elden Ring.

