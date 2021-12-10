Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer introduces Knuckles and Tails

The first ever Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer was revealed today at TGA 2021.

The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is a spiritual continuation of the Spike VGA. Other than the actual award ceremony, it is also a big platform for video game and movie announcements. For reference, Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film, Nightmare Alley, was also featured on the show.

Along with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, SEGA also revealed their next entry in a long line of 3D Sonic games. The much-anticipated Sonic Frontiers is its first venture into going open-world, and the revealed footage creates a Breath of The Wild-esque impression.

Compared to the first movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer gets overwhelmingly positive reception

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) hit a rough patch very early on when it first teased its visuals. The uncanny appearance of its character design did not jibe well with the fans, resulting in widespread community backlash.

It was one of the rarest examples in pop culture where the producers, Paramount Pictures, had to go back to square one and redesign the character to a better likeness of its video-game avatar.

Sonic the Hedgehog @SonicMovie Today’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of adventure. Check out the new trailer for #SonicMovie2 and see it only in theatres April 8, 2022. Today’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of adventure. Check out the new trailer for #SonicMovie2 and see it only in theatres April 8, 2022. https://t.co/1DlfvwHdsF

Compared to this, it seems to be smooth sailing for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Revisiting the art design for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 did most of the legwork on the CGI character design, namely, Tails and Knuckles.

Tails, also known as Miles Powers, was teased briefly at the very end of the first film. Colleen O'Shaughnessey, the familiar voice of Tails from the Sonic games since 2014, will continue her role in the movie.

The bigger reveal for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, of course, is Knuckles, to be played by Idris Alba. Jim Carrey also reprises his role in the sequel as Dr. Robotnik, or Dr. Eggman - back with a new look.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters on April 8, 2022.

