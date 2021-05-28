Sega announces Sonic Color Ultimate, Sonic Origins, and Sonic Team during Sonic Central

With multiple new projects announced in Thursday’s Sonic Central, everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is back to celebrate his 30th anniversary.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog was released back in 1991 for the Sega Genesis. Since then, the Sonic franchise has expanded into multiple games, merchandise, and a feature film in 2019, with the sequel set for 2022.

With the 30th anniversary celebration livestream of Sonic Central, Sega announced multiple new sonic projects, including a new game called Sonic Teams for the current generation.

Sonic kicks off his 30th anniversary with multiple project announcement in Sonic Central

Sonic Central kicked off the live stream with the announcement of Sonic joining the official Tokyo Olympics 2020 video game, where players can compete as the blue hedgehog in multiple tournaments.

Following that, Sega announced that Sonic will be crossing over with the Two-Point Hospital video game published by Sega. With the Sonic Pack, available from June 30th, players will be able to bring iconic characters from the Sonic franchise into the world of Two Point Hospital.

Sonic x Two Point Hospital collab announced #SonicCentral pic.twitter.com/201wL4VrMF — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2021

Judgment, the Yakuza spin-off game by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, has become a phenomenal hit since its release. During the Sonic Central announcement, Sega announced that Sonic will be joining in Judgment in the form of Sonic Fighter arcade cabinet scattered across Kamurocho, Tokyo.

Sonic The Fighters will be in Judgement #SonicCentral pic.twitter.com/Pi04CH0crR — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2021

Sonic Colors was released back in 2010 for Nintendo DS and Wii. On Sonic Central, Sega announced that the beloved game has been remastered, and the Sonic Colors Ultimate will be coming on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 7th, 2021.

Sonic Colors Ultimate announced coming September 7 #SonicCentral pic.twitter.com/ACFOAcTjLp — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2021

Following the Sonic Colors Ultimate announcement, Sega announced a two-part animated series, Sonic Colors Rise Of The Wisps, which will be releasing in the summer.

Sonic Colors Rise Of The Wisps Episode 1 coming this summer #SonicCentral pic.twitter.com/1bcSDQ4qHk — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2021

Sonic Origins, a collection of old Sonic Games, will be launching on modern platforms soon. The Sonic Origins includes Sonic the Hedgehog (1991), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992), Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (1994), Sonic & Knuckles (1994), and Sonic CD (1993).

Sega also announced that Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Racers will be coming on PlayStation Now and Amazon Luna.

Some Sonic games coming to PlayStation Now #SonicCentral pic.twitter.com/JrZXbx3H9v — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2021

A slew of new merchandise, including Sonic jewelry, collectible coins, and a book from Dark Horse were announced.

The upcoming Netflix series, developed by Man of Action, got the official logo and the name of Sonic Prime with more teased for the Future.

Man of Action's Joe Kelly on #SonicPrime. "We look forward to taking this journey with you," sharing more details at a later date. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/kuVCASMXt9 — Tails' Channel · Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates (@TailsChannel) May 27, 2021

The event came to an end with the tease of the new Sonic game and Sonic Teams scheduled for 2022.

Despite a lot of new information being revealed, Sega teased further Sonic announcements during the upcoming Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.