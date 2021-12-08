Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will be revealed at the Game Awards 2021

The first Sonic The Hedgehog live-action feature film last year went on to become the highest grossing video game film adaptation ever in North America.

Its high production value carried it through to box office success, despite an uninspired plot with the evil scientist antagonist boilerplate. After all, Sega and Paramount did not want to take any risks after their early troubles with community backlash. In the name of live-action realism, the original character design of Sonic the hedgehog in the adaptation was anthropomorphized. Naturally, Sonic being such a beloved icon of childhood nostalgia, the community forced Paramount into re-designing the character to something more palatable.

Now that the sequel teased at the end of the first film with the introduction of Tails, a.k.a Miles Power - is close, Paramount is on much better footing. Whether Sonic the Hedgehog 2 turns out to be the a superior piece of work that will outshine the first film remains to be seen. Sega, meanwhile, is on the move to hype up the fans at the TGA 2021 with a reveal trailer.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 reveal in TGA will be followed by Sonic The Frontiers, rumors say

The Game Awards is among the most prestigious ceremonies of the gaming world, hosted by Canadian gaming journalist Geoff Keighley. Other than granting various accolades to the most promising games of the year in several categories, it is also a hype platform for publishers and developers to tease their new titles.

After being hosted virtually due to the pandemic last year, this year's TGA will finally return to its familiar abode, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. One of the foremost slots will go to SEGA, who are rumoured to be revealing more about Sonic Frontiers, the much-anticipated next and upcoming entry to the line of 3D Sonic platformers.

Unsurprisingly, SEGA and Paramount will also take this opportunity as their first footage reveal at TGA tomorrow. The first trailer of the original film, revealed at CinemaCon last year in Las Vegas, was received very poorly - owing largely to the aforementioned character design fiasco, as well as strange choices for trailer music.

Hopefully, Paramount has learned their lesson, and the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reveal will live up to hype.

