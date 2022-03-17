"It is one of the biggest RPG launches of all time": Community reacts as FromSoftware releases Elden Ring's sales figure

Possibly the most anticipated game of the past half a decade, Elden Ring was finally launched last month amidst much fanfare. Glowing reviews and critical acclaim followed, and FromSoftware's product is already considered one of the greatest games of all time. The recently released sales figures for the title back up this statement.

The press statement from the developers mentioned that the game had sold 1M units in Japan and 12M units worldwide. This is a praiseworthy milestone to achieve and not surprising given how players and critics alike have warmed up to the game. Barring minor hiccups at launch, the game has captured the player's attention like a few others.

Elden Ring has sold over 12 million units in less than a month, according to a press release by FromSoftware

The game's massive success points to how well the developers have designed the game to be something that players would sorely enjoy immersing themselves in. In the press release, Miyazaki said:

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing "Elden Ring." I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. "Elden Ring" is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin.

We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support."

Yasuo Miyakawa, the President & CEO of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., also added:

"Much effort was placed into creating "ELDEN RING" so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life."

Congratulatory posts concerning the news soon began to pour in from various sectors.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley ELDEN RING has sold an astonishing 12 million copies worldwide in the first two weeks.



That translates into at least 720M dollars in revenue.



Congratulations to the teams at From and Bandai Namco! ELDEN RING has sold an astonishing 12 million copies worldwide in the first two weeks.That translates into at least 720M dollars in revenue.Congratulations to the teams at From and Bandai Namco! https://t.co/p85pvripdS

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



It is one of the biggest RPG launches of all time



For perspective it took Dark Souls 3, the previous best selling FromSoftware game, over 4 years to sell 10 Million Copies



Absolutely staggering

fromsoftware.jp/ww/pressreleas… Elden Ring has sold over 12+ Million Units as of March 14thIt is one of the biggest RPG launches of all timeFor perspective it took Dark Souls 3, the previous best selling FromSoftware game, over 4 years to sell 10 Million CopiesAbsolutely staggering Elden Ring has sold over 12+ Million Units as of March 14thIt is one of the biggest RPG launches of all timeFor perspective it took Dark Souls 3, the previous best selling FromSoftware game, over 4 years to sell 10 Million CopiesAbsolutely staggeringfromsoftware.jp/ww/pressreleas… https://t.co/JSoLT6k3nH

Several tweets described the rarity of the feat concerning other games, including those from FromSoftware games.

ManOfSuspense @ManOfSuspense Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



It is one of the biggest RPG launches of all time



For perspective it took Dark Souls 3, the previous best selling FromSoftware game, over 4 years to sell 10 Million Copies



Absolutely staggering

fromsoftware.jp/ww/pressreleas… Elden Ring has sold over 12+ Million Units as of March 14thIt is one of the biggest RPG launches of all timeFor perspective it took Dark Souls 3, the previous best selling FromSoftware game, over 4 years to sell 10 Million CopiesAbsolutely staggering Elden Ring has sold over 12+ Million Units as of March 14thIt is one of the biggest RPG launches of all timeFor perspective it took Dark Souls 3, the previous best selling FromSoftware game, over 4 years to sell 10 Million CopiesAbsolutely staggeringfromsoftware.jp/ww/pressreleas… https://t.co/JSoLT6k3nH This is absolutely crazy. Elden Ring has beaten Skyrim (10 million in more than a month) and The Witcher 3 (10 million in almost 10 months). This definitely catapulted FromSoftware into the top of the echelon. twitter.com/benjisales/sta… This is absolutely crazy. Elden Ring has beaten Skyrim (10 million in more than a month) and The Witcher 3 (10 million in almost 10 months). This definitely catapulted FromSoftware into the top of the echelon. twitter.com/benjisales/sta…

Others commented on why they particularly enjoyed the game and what they hoped for in the title's future.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. #ELDENRING https://t.co/bOHvtB5WK4

Interestingly, the press release also mentioned:

"Please look forward to more of "ELDEN RING" as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games."

With the success of the game and the story they told, the studio can easily decide to capitalize on it and try to emulate the same on other mediums. They can further enrich the world's lore through comic books or even think of the same in an animated series.

For now, all of this is mere speculation. Innumerable Tarnisheds have joined the quest to fell the great foes and restore the Elden Ring. The sales figure is a true reflection of that and what FromSoftware has managed to achieve.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar