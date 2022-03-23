Top 5 colossal weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Colossal weapons in Elden Ring primarily include giant hammers, clubs and axes. Colossal swords, of course, also exist, but for some reason they have been classified separately in this game.

Either way, these colossal weapons are by far some of the most popular ones that currently exist in Elden Ring. Fans religiously hunt for them and once found, carry them across numerous playthroughs.

Bunsen @DrBunsenMD I have now 1v1'd every boss in Elden Ring with colossal weapons, no ashes, no bleed/frost, etc. Just need the last couple of endings I haven't gotten yet and that'll be that. I have now 1v1'd every boss in Elden Ring with colossal weapons, no ashes, no bleed/frost, etc. Just need the last couple of endings I haven't gotten yet and that'll be that. https://t.co/XFwnWe7rRx

This is simply because the value a colossal weapon provides, despite its slow attacks, is worth investing into. Therefore, an in-depth knowledge of the best colossal weapons in the game will go a long way to making the task of hunting them much easier.

Every colossal weapon that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

Jorange 🍊 If ya want somethin custom let me know @JorengeTree Been usin heavy weapons in Elden Ring. Is it just me or is it hard to use colossal swords? Hard to get hits in with how some boss's moves are timed. Been usin heavy weapons in Elden Ring. Is it just me or is it hard to use colossal swords? Hard to get hits in with how some boss's moves are timed. https://t.co/wbjBujLBWO

1) Great Club

Great club is a really interesting weapon available to players in Elden Ring (Image via The Depressed Hollow/Youtube)

Great Club is an interesting weapon available to players. The weapon scales off strength, and its normal attacks do massive physical damage.

However, the weapon skill "Golden Land" when used releases an aoe shockwave of sacred energy. Usually, anything within Elden Ring that is related to the word holy or sacred, requires faith as a stat.

This is more of a hidden aspect about the weapon, as the damage from that shockwave does scale with faith, despite the raw stats showing no sign of it.

Location: Obtained after defeating Stonedigger Troll in Old Altus tunnel.

2) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Fallinstar Beast Jaw is arguably one of the best colossal weapons that players can obtain in Elden Ring (Image via TheUntouchableWolf/Youtube)

The Fallingstar Beast Jaw is arguably one of the best colossal weapons that players can use in the game. The weapon has both strength as well as magic scaling and works well in both PVP as well as PVE.

The weapon can melt bosses if used properly, as apart from the raw damage, it has good tracking, staggers enemies very well and also has really low FP cost. When used in PVP, the weapon can catch players off-guard who have a habit of rolling too much.

If players love colossal weapons, then this is a weapon worth considering.

Location: Can be obtained from the Full Grown Fallingstar Beast in Mt Gelmir.

3) Duelist Greataxe

Duelist Greataxe is one of the few colossal weapons that has quite high dexterity scaling (Image via I am Max/Youtube)

This is a very simple and yet effective weapon that players will absolutely love using within the game. The Duelist Greataxe might have really bad scaling, but it compensates for that with very high base damage.

Apart from that, the weapon, despite having a very high strength requirement, scales off dex quite well. This means players should consider leveling up both of their stats in case they are planning to use this weapon.

Location: Can be obtained at Leyndell, Royal Capital (chance drop), but it will not drop after burning the Erdtree.

4) Golem's Halberd

Golem's Halberd is on par with some of the best weapons in the game (Image via theJOSHfeed/Youtube)

Golem's Halberd is definitely one of the best colossal weapons out there, even better than Fallingstar Beast Jaw. This weapon has A scaling on strength, but the damage it does is equivalent to a weapon with S scaling.

Apart from that, the charged attack on this weapon is a bit faster than other colossal weapons, which makes damage windows a lot more forgiving.

Location: Can be obtained from Golem at Limgrave Tower Bridge.

5) Ghiza's Wheel

Ghiza's Wheel is a decent weapon to have, though the other options on this list are far better (Image via AshesWolf/Youtube)

The final weapon on this list, Ghiza's Wheel is a decent weapon at best. It does 156 physical damage and also has the bleed status effect as a passive. Despite that, the damage output of the weapon is lacking, which results in many players not preferring it as a first choice.

The problem is that the rest of the colossal weapons (colossal swords excluded) are way worse than this weapon. Therefore, if players are finding it hard to find any of the weapons mentioned earlier on this list, this is a far better choice than the rest that are available in the game.

Location: Obtained after defeating the phantom named Inquisitor Ghiza at Volcano Manor.

