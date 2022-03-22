Where to find the Ash of War: Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring

Players of Elden Ring can augment their weapons to take down stronger foes. This is done with Ashes of War. Players can locate powerful Ashes of War such as the Lion's Claw Ash of War, which can unleash devastating damage. But players must first be able to locate this Ash of War, which can be a bit of an adventure to claim.

Here is where players can go to find the Lion's Claw Ash of War.

Where players can locate the Ash of War: Lion's Claw in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Lion's Claw is a weapon enhancement that players can use on swords, axes, and hammers. The effect this Ash of War has is to grant players a special somersaulting type of attack that can dish out heavy damage to any enemy it strikes.

This is a callback to a boss from the original Dark Souls, Artorias, who performed the attack within that game. The enhancement also increases the strength scaling of any weapon it is placed on.

Where players should go to find the Ash of War: Lion's Claw

In order for players to obtain the Ash of War: Lion's Claw, they will need to begin by heading to Caelid. This location is a red-colored area that is to the east of Limgrave. If players follow the path, they will begin to see when it changes to the dark red colors of Caelid.

Upon getting there, players will want to begin to head south, following the path coming in from Limgrave. This will eventually lead players to a location called Fort Gael. This is where players want to go.

Inside of Fort Gael

Players must climb a ladder on the side of the fort in order for players to enter Fort Gael (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players arrive at Fort Gael, they will need to find a way inside as they cannot enter through the front gate. This can be remedied by exploring around the fort and locating a ladder, which players can climb to gain entrance.

When players enter the fort, they will notice a lion in the center. Players should make their way down to the center to face the lion but ensure they defeat any other foes along the way to make the ensuing fight with the lion a bit easier.

Claiming the Ash of War: Lion's Claw

Once players deal with the other enemies around, it's time to face the lion. It isn't the toughest fight by any means, and players will simply need to dodge its attacks and then deliver a killing blow.

Once the lion is defeated, it will drop the Ash of War: Lion's Claw. So all players will need to do is pick it up, and they will be able to embolden their weapons with this powerful ability, which should make their battles within Elden Ring a bit easier.

Edited by R. Elahi