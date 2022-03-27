Twitch streamer Frogan opens Elden Ring for the first time, discovers that her PC repair service played before her

Frogan, an up-and-coming streamer on Twitch, opened Elden Ring for the first time only to discover someone else had already played the game.

Morgan "Frogan" was excited to finally play the highly anticipated game Elden Ring, which was released nearly a month ago to high praise. She has attempted to play the game multiple times, but was constantly experiencing problems with her PC when trying to run the game.

After bringing the PC to a nearby tech repair service, she opened the game and was brought to the title screen, where she noticed something peculiar. Shown on the screen was the option to continue from the character that was last played, but Frogan wasn't able to get past the character creation screen, let alone the first cinimatic.

She expressed her confusion to her chat, assuming that the service she used played the game while they had her PC.

"What do you mean "continue," what the hell? Oh my god, the f*cking people at Microcenter made me a game."

Frogan discovers PC repair service played Elden Ring before she did

When the game loaded in, she attempted to return to the title screen to create her own character, upset that someone else was able to play before her.

"How do I leave? Dude, the f*cking people at Micro Center played more games on my computer than actually doing their f*cking job!"

But as she opened up the screen to leave, she noticed that the character's name was named "microcenter test," showing that the game was played for just over 15 minutes.

"I'm not even f*cking with you, look! The employees at Micro Center are level 9! *laughter*"

While the employees at Micro Center playing the game instead of doing their job would be hilarious, it seems like they only booted the game up to test if the PC was ruinning properly. This can be determined by the fact that the character is still in the tutorial area and has not leveled up, since the specific sub-class they chose starts at level 9.

Plenty of Reddit users shared this information in the comments, attempting to explain why they opened the game, with the original post's author hilariously adding that the PC crashed nearly a minute later.

While this was just a misunderstanding between Frogan and thMicro Center staff, it does pose the question of how many PC repair employees have played on the PC's they're supposed to fix instead of working?

