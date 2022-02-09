"Literally no similarity": Twitch streamer Frogan compares her face to Mizkif's

Morgan "Frogan" amused her audience by comparing her face to Mizkif's during her latest stream. Putting a picture of Mizkif alongside her own face on the screen, the combination left her viewers in splits.

Frogan is a public health expert who often conducts "Just Chatting" streams to interact with her viewers. However, after being mocked by her Twitch chat about the similarities between her and the One True King (OTK) streamer's face, Morgan tried to prove her chat wrong.

Morgan @FroganMeeman LIVE



I forgot to tweet that I am live lmao. Talking public health and we will be doing reacts later LIVE twitch.tv/frogan I forgot to tweet that I am live lmao. Talking public health and we will be doing reacts later 🔴LIVE twitch.tv/froganI forgot to tweet that I am live lmao. Talking public health and we will be doing reacts later

Frogan amusingly compares herself to Mizkif in an attempt to prove her chat wrong

In what was an entertaining interaction during her latest Twitch stream, Morgan's chat began mocking her likeness to Mizkif. After reacting to a previous video of her comparing her face to the 26-year-old's, Morgan pulled up a cropped picture of Miskif's face and lined it up on-screen with her own. The hilarious combination left her Twitch chat in hysterics.

In an attempt to prove her point, Morgan exclaimed:

"Literally no similarity."

But for the viewers, it only backed up their claims! They began pointing out the likeness, with some calling the two streamers "cousins." Others jokingly stated that her face looked symmetrical when placed next to Mizkif's picture.

Unwilling to budge from her stance, however, Morgan began to accuse her fans of being intoxicated, causing them to make such "untrue" inferences.

"Why does my face seem more sym- You're f****** on one."

Morgan and her fans continued to bicker over the topic. They hilariously pointed out the similarities in their facial features, specifically in terms of face shape and eyes. Viewers continued to call the two "twins."

Fans can't help but laugh at Frogan and Mizkif's similarity

Morgan's viewers remained firm on their assertions of the streamer's likeliness to the OTK star. As the clip of her comparison reached Reddit, viewers chimed in with their own opinions on the funny situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Morgan is a 25-year-old streamer with over 21.3k followers on Twitch. A full-time healthcare researcher, she often streams at night as a means of winding down. She is known for her interactive streams, where she talks about COVID-19 and other public health topics, as well as for playing games.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee