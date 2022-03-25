Top 5 Ashes of War in Elden Ring for end-game content and where to find them

Elden Ring's end-game is filled with challenging areas and difficult bosses. Clearing those areas purely based on player skill is not enough, as it is important to bring in the best gear to make the task easier.

Amongst all forms of end-game gear, one of the most vital and game-changing aspects to consider are the Ashes of War. As of now, the game is littered with Ashes of War almost everywhere, however, only a few amongst them are suited for end-game content.

Therefore, it is vital that players know about them from the very beginning and hunt for them in order to ensure that the end-game bosses do not feel unfair.

Every end-game Ash of War that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

1) Ash of War: Seppuku

The buffs obtained from Seppuku are quite good for end-game content in Elden Ring (Image via Arekkz/Youtube)

This is arguably one of the strongest Ashes of War that players can use in the end-game. When triggered, players will basically stab their weapon into themselves in order to stain it with blood.

Once done, players not only increase their attack power, but they also enhance the ability to inflict Bleed on the enemy. Both of these buffs are extremely powerful and work well with weapons that have an in-built blood-loss passive.

Location: Dropped by a Scarab near the Freezing Lake's site of grace.

2) Ash of War: Glintblade Phalanx

Glintblade Phalanx is probably the best Ash of War in Elden Ring right now (Image via havokmaster/Youtube)

Glintblade Phalanx is a really great Ash of War that excels primarily at staggering enemies. When activated, the spell basically creates a bunch of small blades all-round the player, like a halo.

These blades shoot automatically and can stagger enemies with only a few hits. The blades also work well with status effects like Bleed and Rot, and only cost 10 FP to cast.

Location: Can be extracted from Sorcerer Rogier's Rapier.

3) Ash of War: Sword Dance

The sheer speed of Sword Dance can destroy most bosses in Elden Ring (Image via Gamer Guru/Youtube)

This is a really good Ash of War that is made for Dexterity-based builds. When triggered, players will swing around their swords and perform a series of upward slashes on the enemies.

It costs very low FP, but the damage it does to both the health bar as well as posture is quite terrifying to say the least.

Location: Can be obtained from a Teardrop Scarab close to a Minor Erdtree in Liurnia of the Lakes.

4) Ash of War: Phantom Slash

The range and damage from Phantom Slash makes it one of the best for end-game enemies (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

If players are looking for an end-game Ash of War that can practically destroy bosses, then this is one of the best to have in the game. When used, players will basically summon a phantom that will move forward and perform a powerful slashing attack on the enemy.

Location: Can be obtained from a Night Cavalry boss in Forbidden Lands.

5) Ash of War: Bloody Slash

Bloody Slash got nerfed for being overpowered, but it is still quite strong even today (Image via Elden Ring)

This is another Ash of War that is centered around the Bleed status effect within the game. When used, players will basically lose a portion of their health, but at the same time release a massive arc of blood that does a significant amount of damage to enemies.

This Ash of War was way too overpowered in the early days of the game. As a result, it got nerfed a little bit for balancing purposes. However, even after the nerf, it is extremely strong and a must have for end-game content.

Location: Obtained from Fort Haight in Limgrave.

Note: This article reflects the views of its author.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan