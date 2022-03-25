How to find the Sage armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring doesn't get enough praise for its fashion options, and there are a truly stunning number of outfits for Tarnished to choose from. Some offer absolute defense or specific resistances, but magic-users need something a little lighter.

Magic has been completely reinvigorated for FromSoft's newest game, and the Sage Set is a great armor option for casting classes. While this set doesn't soak up damage, it does let its wielder roll with lightning speed and reflexes.

Finding the Sage Set in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The doubters of the world lack the ability to sense it. Only those with faith can perceive all around, the presence of a higher being. The doubters of the world lack the ability to sense it. Only those with faith can perceive all around, the presence of a higher being.#ELDENRING https://t.co/rx4RPYcoPz

Elden Ring's Sage Set sits on a corpse in a lake of poison, guarded by massive flying beasts. The monk-like robes are composed of four pieces, all of which are in one place.

Head straight to Stillwater Cave in the Liurna of the Lakes region, underneath the Lake Facing Cliffs. There are Jellyfish that guard the cave's entrance, but they are better off ignored. The player will find a Site of Grace within the cave that can help on their quest.

Head into the cave, following the path towards the larger area of the cave. It will open up into a large area, marked primarily by a poison bog. Cross the tunnel that will lead through the poisonous trench.

Nearly every part of the cave features a ton of poison, caution is key and poison keys would be a smart crafting decision. Through the tunnel and across the narrow embankment, players will find another large area.

This area contains two Giant Bats and one Harpy, who will swarm if the player doesn't deal with them. Either get in and out with incredible speed or snipe them from a distance. The corpse is half-submerged in the poison basin. Simply sprint in, grab the armor and sprint back out before the poison takes effect.

Using the Sage Set in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. #ELDENRING https://t.co/qJg2Z7a6v7

Newcomers to the SoulsBorne genre might wonder why anyone would want less resistance in a game this difficult. The answer lies in the needs of specific character classes.

Magic-based classes don't need high resistance stats because their health is rarely substantial enough to tank attacks. Even with a massive suit of armor, Astrologers can't hope to survive any given attack from a boss.

More importantly, magic-based classes don't have the strength to wear them with efficiency. Players are familiar with the equipment load stat, which affects how swiftly one can roll out of danger. The Sage Set provides less resistance than the Astrologers' standard outfit, but weighs less, allowing them to wield bigger weapons and roll faster.

Elden Ring has an armor set for every playstyle, and casting from a distance requires rolling fast. The Sage Set sits on a poisoned corpse, simply grab it from the bats and harpies to handle the game with more speed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul