How to find the Poison Armament Incantation in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has revolutionized magic in the SoulsBorne genre by making it way more viable. Players have managed to break the game with well-placed spells, sorceries, and incantations.

The Poison Armament Incantation does exactly what the name suggests. It coats the weapon in the player's right hand with poison. Similar to bolt paper in Bloodborne, this increases the damage and inflicts the poison status effect on enemies.

Finding the Poison Armament Incantation in Elden Ring

The Poison Armament spell can be found in the Aeonia Swamp in the eastern Caelid region. Players will need to hunt down an invisible scarab to acquire it.

There's an invisible Teardrop Scarab wandering through the Aeonia swamp. Although it can't be seen, it does leave glowing footprints in its wake. To catch the insect, players need to follow its glowing footprints, figure out its pattern, and sprint to get in front of it. It won't divert in its path, so getting ahead of it and attacking it is essentially foolproof.

However, trying to kill the invisible scarab with archery or ranged magic can be pretty tough. Therefore, rushing it down and circling it is the best approach. As soon as the Teardrop Scarab is slain, players will have the spell in their inventory.

Using the Poison Armament in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's magic system is one of the most powerful things players can tap into. The Poison Armament spell might not be the most powerful incantation, but it is effective and low-cost enough to work well.

This spell only requires ten Faith to be used effectively. This is the lowest Faith requirement for any spell in the game. It costs 15 FP and uses 10 Stamina. It's pretty low cost for the level of damage and usability it unlocks.

Players can coat their weapons with poison and inflict consistent damage on almost any enemy. The best weapon to apply the spell to is unquestionably a quick-moving weapon that strikes several times in quick succession. Players can use something like the Hookclaws to swiftly poison even the toughest bosses.

Dexterity and Strength builds can also benefit from this incantation due to its low requirements. Players who use very limited magic can still easily benefit from a full minute of poison on their weapons.

Most bosses and enemies will take significant damage from poison. Swiftly inflicting a boss with poison and then shooting them repeatedly from afar is a viable strategy.

Other incantations and tools that inflict poison work extremely well with Poison Armament. Hitting the enemy with this poisoned weapon along with the Poisonous Mist works like a charm.

The Poison Armament Incantation is hidden by its invisible guardian, but Elden Ring has offered a way to find it. Players with any build can benefit from this spell, and some players can build around it for maximum damage.

