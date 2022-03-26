Top 5 Thrusting Swords in Elden Ring and where to find them

Thrusting swords are some of the most popular weapons in Elden Ring. This is primarily because these weapons are usually very fast at launching attacks.

Apart from that, these weapons have a good range and piercing attacks, making them the safer options amongst most weapon types. Either way, Elden Ring offers quite a few options for this weapon type.

While most of these weapons might look average on their own, they can be included in certain builds that will enhance their potential by several folds. Therefore, fans of this weapon type can confidently use them for end-game content.

Note: Heavy Thrusting Swords have not been included as they are categorized separately.

Every Thrusting Sword that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

1) Antspur Rapier

Antspur Rapier can be made to work as a powerful all-round weapon in the game (Image via Kibbles/Youtube)

Location: Obtained from Maleigh Marais at Shaded Castle Castellan

This is a unique thrusting sword that can be made to do many things. Ideally, it does not have a lot of physical damage. However, the weapon has scarlet rot as passive.

Apart from that, it can also be infused with Ashes of War. Thus, players can make a build where they can attach it with poisonous mist ash. Then, by using a Black Whetblade, players can give the weapon bleed affinity.

Once that is done, the weapon will have bleed, rot, and poison, all in one place. This combo can outright melt any boss in the game, and once combined with a frost-based weapon, players will have one of the most toxic loadouts in all of Elden Ring.

2) Frozen Needle

Forzen Needle is not the best, but it is a decent alternative if players are unable to obtain the rest (Image via Sworn Random/Youtube)

Location: Obtained from Kingsrealm Ruins, need to defeat the Royal Revenant boss

Frozen Needle is a decent weapon that players can obtain in this category. The weapon has standard strength and dexterity scaling and can inflict frost on enemies.

There are better options in the game, and the fact that it cannot be infused with an Ash of War makes it a bit underwhelming. However, it is still better than the remaining thrusting swords not provided on this list.

3) Estoc

Estoc is a safe option when it comes to thrusting swords (Image via Elden Ring)

Location: Starting weapon for Prisoner class, sold by Nomadic merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes, sold by Patches in Volcano Manor

Estoc is arguably one of the best thrusting swords that players can obtain in Elden Ring. The weapon has really good physical damage in its category and the weapon art "Impaling Thrust" can launch attacks that ignore defense.

When paired with Bloodhound's Step Ash of War, the weapon becomes arguably one of the safest options for dealing with bosses.

4) Rapier

The critical damage of a Rapier is something that enhances its damage output by a lot (Image via Elden Ring)

Location: Obtained from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold

Rapier, in general, might look like a thrusting sword that could be replaced by anyone else in the category. However, where the weapon shines is not its raw damage but its critical damage.

Unlike most other weapons in the category that have 100 critical damage, Rapier boasts a whopping 130 of the same. Now, when this critical damage is combined with the base physical damage of 96, the weapon hits hard.

Apart from that, the stamina consumption when using this one is quite low, making it a must-have in this category.

5) Rogier's Rapier

The infused Ash of War in Rogier's Rapier is arguably one of the best in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

Location: Obtained from Sorcerer Rogier at Roundtable Hold

This is a special thrusting sword that players can obtain within the game. When obtained, the weapon will already have a +8 level and it will come with a skill called Glintblade Phalanx.

This is arguably one of the strongest Ashes of War in the game, as it can stagger almost every enemy in just a few hits. Though the Ash of War can be extracted, the weapon remains quite strong, thanks to the early levels that it provides.

Apart from that, the weapon has 110 critical damage, which makes it quite good against all forms of bosses.

