How to find Ash of War: Golden Slam in Elden Ring

Ashes of War is one of FromSoftware’s newest mechanics added to Elden Ring. Players can take a normal dagger and apply a strong Ash of War to keep it viable for much longer.

Many Ashes of War are even the centerfold of builds, both melee and ranged. One of the more simple yet still useful Ashes of War in Elden Ring is Golden Slam. Players using the skill leap into the air and slam down on the ground with their rear ends. It’s an ability that Smough performed that has claimed many lives.

Ash of War: Golden Slam is a solid AoE ability that melee builds should certainly have on hand.

Elden Ring: Where to find Golden Slam Ash of War in Altus Plateau

Before you can obtain Ash of War: Golden Slam, you’ll need to reach Altus Plateau. It’s accessible by locating the left and right halves of the Dectus Medallion to activate the Lift of Dectus. However, to the left of the lift is the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, which bypasses the lift but takes you directly to the Magma Wyrm Makar.

Upon exiting the secret path or the Lift of Dectus, travel northeast to the minor erdtree. Use nearby hills and mountains to get a good look. The road that extends from the Lift of Dectus has a road that forks directly to the minor erdtree.

The woods surrounding the minor erdtree are crawling with small Wormfaces that cause Death Blight. Keep your distance. To reach the Ash of War: Golden Slam, continue towards the minor erdtree. Don’t get too close as there’s a giant Wormface that can instantly kill you should it manage to grab you.

Defeat the scarab for Golden Slam (Image via EternityInGaming/YouTube)

The ruins you’re looking for are near the minor erdtree, around its northeastern section. They are unnamed ruins, so you're in the wrong place if you step foot into Woodfolk Ruins. Inside the ruins are a few enemies and a Teardrop Scarab. Kill the scarab to obtain the Ash of War: Golden Slam in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Golden Slam is limited to melee armaments. To apply it, either speak with Master Hewg in Roundtable Hold or obtain the correct Whetblade. If equipped to a weapon, it can add Holy damage to it and Faith-scaling. It’s a favorable item for Faith users and against undead enemies.

