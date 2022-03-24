How to skip door-opening animations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a challenging game, but the SoulsBorne subgenre has become a favorite of gamers who seek to test their speedrunning skills. As the newest and biggest game of its type, players will need every second they can get.

Skips are a time-honored tradition of speedrun tactics, from pushing past brief conversations to ignoring entire levels or boss fights. This skip may be the most regularly employed in the average run, as players will encounter a fair few doors.

Door opening skip in Elden Ring

Elden Ring's door-opening animation skip is pretty simple. Just go to the door, activate it, then quit to the game's main menu before the animation can finish.

The door opening animation takes around seven seconds from pressing the activate button to regaining control of the player's character. When heading back to the start menu, then getting back into the game feels like it may take longer, as it does stop the game timer.

Players can activate the door, press start, and navigate swiftly to the System. Press LB or L1 to open the Quit Game menu from the System tab, then select Quit Game. Select Yes, then confirm. This should take the player back to the game's start screen while immediately stopping the in-game timer.

Once players have loaded their save, the door will open, and players will be free to run through. This skip will save players a few seconds on each door they encounter throughout the game.

Practicing the door-opening skip in Elden Ring

Getting the timing right on this skip is essential, as the game's timer doesn't pause while in the options menu. The clock runs the entire time players navigate through the multiple menus necessary to quit the game.

The most accessible place to test out this skip comes as soon as players start a new game. Players spawn after the opening cutscene inside a cathedral facing a massive door. Approach that door and try out the skip until it's comfortably easy to pull off in a couple of seconds.

Players will spawn a few feet away from the door they were attempting to open when reloading a save, so just run back to the previous location. This skip should save Elden Ring players three to four seconds with each use.

Elden Ring contains many valuable exploits to ensure players get the fastest run possible. Use this simple skip before moving up to some more complex techniques to get that game timer down.

