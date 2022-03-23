Recently discovered Elden Ring glitch is allowing the Tarnished to use Torrent as a flying Pegasus

There is a new glitch in Elden Ring that is allowing players to let Torrent soar through the air and cover huge distances. Speedrunners have been experimenting with the glitch a lot, and even the notorious Distortion2 has been trying his hand on it to beat his previous speed run record in the game.

Elden Ring’s patch 1.03, which was introduced last week, introduced a significant number of nerfs to items and abilities that were a core part of a speedrunner's arsenal. Hence, players like Distortion2, who have been setting completion records in the RPG, have had to find alternatives to their speedrun.

One of the methods that have surfaced recently is to employ the use of the glitch that allows the player to use Torrent as a Pegasus and make him walk in the air and cover great distances.

There are many ways that the community is trying to pull this off, with one of the earliest methods dating back to March 17.

How to exploit the glitch that makes Torrent fly in the air in Elden Ring

The Pegasus glitch is one of the more difficult exploits to pull off in Elden Ring, and for now, it would seem that it only works in particular areas of the map.

Particularly outside Volcano Manor (which is also where the notorious 50 hit illusory walls exist), there is a point in Mountaintop of Giants which allows the glitch as well, and the last spot is in the Capital Outskirts, which Distortion2 himself has been using.

To pull off the exploit, players must head to the aforementioned spots and try scaling the sides of certain mountains and then dismount Torrent immediately before they both plunge to their deaths.

After doing so and resummoning Torrent again, they will not free fall but rather walk on air as Torrent will now be able to run across the sky and cover large distances in the Lands Between in a very short time.

While it’s hard to figure out who discovered the glitch, it has of late been the go-to for speedrunners who have been trying to set records over others in terms of the fastest completion time.

However, it’s not yet confirmed if the Elden Ring glitch is at all useful for speedrunners as it might not help at all with setting lower completion times.

Edited by Shaheen Banu