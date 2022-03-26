When does Ensha invade the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring?

Ensha of the Royal Remains is an NPC in Elden Ring that typically minds their own business at Roundtable Hold.

Even when players approach this NPC, they will stay leaning against the wall and not speak a word. They will, however, follow the Elden Ring player with their eyes whenever they are near.

Eventually, players will find themselves attacked by this normally dormant character. The next time players go to Roundtable Hold after obtaining the right side of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, Ensha will strike.

How to get Ensha to invade at Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

Eventually, Ensha will break from the wall and attack in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Ensha of the Royal Remains will attack without warning when players return to Roundtable Hold after acquiring the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. Knowing this can help players prepare for the inevitable assault.

Here is how to force the attack from Ensha in Elden Ring after teleporting back to the hub location:

Interact with Ensha of the Royal remains the first time at Roundtable Hold

Receive the "What Do You Want?" Gesture from the otherwise meaningless interaction

Exit Roundtable Hold and head to the Liurnia of the Lakes region

In Liurnia of the Lakes, travel to the Village of Albinaurics

This is to the western portion of the region, found easily by going northwest after making it through Stormveil Castle

From the Village Site of Grace, follow the path to the Village itself

A pot will sit next to the right wall of the pathway

Strike the pot with a weapon and reveal it to be Albus

Finish the conversation and Albus will provide the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion

Teleport to Roundtable Hold and Ensha will invade

Elden Ring players will be invaded by Ensha every single time they return to Roundtable Hold until they defeat the character. Leaving quickly and coming back won't prevent their hositlity.

Hitting Albus will reward players with the right medallion piece (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

There is nothing too special about this invader battle. If players treat it like any other battle, it shouldn't be difficult to defeat Ensha. The character is very mobile, though, so a weapon that can strike from a distance may be the best.

When Ensha of the Royal Remains is felled, players can go to the spot near the wall where they once stood. They can collect the Royal Remains armor set from the place where Ensha was first met.

