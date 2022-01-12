Dying Light 2 Stay Human could take up to 500 hours to complete 100%

Gamers planning on buying Dying Light 2 Stay Alive will undoubtedly get a large amount of gameplay for their money.

The game is the long-awaited sequel to the 2015 open-world action-adventure game. It promises a much more expansive world, along with the day and night cycle from the first installment and several nuances, chief among them being the long playtime.

New Dying Light title promises to have loads of content

Through a tweet from the game’s Twitter account, it was announced that this new game is going to have 500 hours of game time. They claim that this is how long it takes to walk from Warsaw to Madrid (which is actually 534 hours).

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #stayhuman To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid! To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman https://t.co/Sk3KFpRJoA

For anyone grimacing at how long that sounds, the 500 hours refers to how long it takes to complete the game 100%. That means hearing every conversation, visiting every area, collecting every item, etc.

Completing the main story will be much, much quicker. In fact, the developers later said that finishing the main story will take around 70-80 hours for gamers who “aren’t in a rush”.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame @CasualGamersIE Story + side quests, if you're not in a rush, should take you around 70-80hrs @CasualGamersIE Story + side quests, if you're not in a rush, should take you around 70-80hrs

Part of the reason this game will take so long to 100% complete is the size of the map. This new title promises to have a big world for players to explore.

Zombie nests active during the day will be empty at night, allowing brave users to sneak in and try to grab some loot.

So far, reactions to the extended gameplay seem mixed. Several gamers feel hard-pressed to find reasons to keep playing any title for 500 hours. There is also a fear that the developers are emphasizing quantity over quality.

Aktiemaskinen @Aktiemaskinen @DyingLightGame Why not make a great 100hr game instead of a good 500hr game with a lot of filler? @DyingLightGame Why not make a great 100hr game instead of a good 500hr game with a lot of filler?

On the other hand, many other gamers are excited to put tons of hours into this new game. Some franchise fans had even put over 300 hours into the first game.

Nick @MRriNICKulous

Can’t wait to do everything in the second game! @DyingLightGame Count me in. I’ve put ~360hrs into the first & that’s just on console.Can’t wait to do everything in the second game! @DyingLightGame Count me in. I’ve put ~360hrs into the first & that’s just on console. Can’t wait to do everything in the second game! https://t.co/USLdga2LhP

Stay Human will officially release on February 4, 2022.

