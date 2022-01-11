Is Dying Light 2: Stay Human a sequel to the original?

Dying Light 2: Stay Human aims to be a perfect personification of the phrase “Don’t fix what isn’t broken.” Combat has a new twist to it, there is more emphasis on crafting, and parkour mechanics have been expanded upon.

The story is obviously just as important as the gameplay itself. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is part of the same universe and isn’t a sequel in name only. There’s a cohesive story that links the original with this next entry. With its release date on the horizon, it has players wondering about the original game and where the sequel fits in.

How Dying Light 2: Stay Human links with the original Dying Light

The story so far…

Twenty years ago, the end of Dying Light saw the birth of a new, unique strain of the virus that turned humans into Night Hunters. It is speculated Kyle Crane, the protagonist of the original, was the one to spread it. His actions and exploits set the events of Dying Light 2: Stay Human in motion.

Players take on the role of a new runner, Aiden Caldwell, who lives amongst survivors in Europe. It's been 20 years since the new disease hit and the modern world is rubbing against extinction. One of humanity's last surviving settlements, the City, is ready to implode. It's in the City where Aiden searches for a cure, and his sister.

Factions are causing friction. Technology has skyrocketed in value due to scarcity. And firearms are hard to come by. It's through Aiden Caldwell's actions that will help shape the future of the factions and, ultimately, the City. What's interesting is how these lore bits factor into the gameplay.

The sequel builds upon two mechanics: combat and parkour. This is seen by the introduction of a tech tree, which opens up branches of the same name. Players will have to rely on both to survive. For example, the grappling hook serves as a tool for traversal, but can also be used on enemies.

Crafting and melee combat take centerstage. Due to how scarce firearms are, players have to rely on melee weapons. Players will be able to use axes, machetes, hammers, knives and more. More importantly, blueprints can be used to craft special variants and upgraded along the way. It's a fantastic way to tie gameplay and lore together.

There are more enemy types than ever before. The main focus isn't just on zombies anymore, but factions share the spotlight, too. Zombies are more of a threat during the night due to their sensitivity to UV light. However, going indoors is a different story. It's during the day that players will have to contend with factions.

Should you still play the original Dying Light?

While it's technically a sequel, the game is almost entirely free from the influence of the original. Players control a new protagonist in a new location dealing with a completely new strain of the virus. Combat, parkour, and the story have been expanded upon.

It’s true the original game was the catalyst for the sequel, but players can jump right in without any knowledge of the first one. However, like any series with links to one another, there are bits of worldbuilding and references that they'll miss out on. At the very least, players should consider combing through the main story of the original.

