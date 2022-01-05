When is Dying Light 2 releasing for PC and what are the System Requirements?

Dying Light 2 is one of the most anticipated games scheduled for release in 2022. The game will look to build on the successful foundation laid down by its predecessor. Techland's new game has been in the making for some time but with the turn of the new year, gamers won't have to wait much longer.

Dying Light 2 will have all the elements that made Dying Light a great game. Despite being released in an over-saturated genre, Dying Light introduced its reliance on Parkour and, in certain senses, its flight-over-fight mechanics made the game feel more realistic.

Carrying over all the goodness of the first game, Dying Light 2 brings several new mechanics, which have made quite a few fans quite excited.

Dying Light 2 PC release date, pre-ordering bonus and price

Dying Light 2 released a trailer at The Game Awards in 2021 and it is quite likely the game’s last trailer. It also revealed the pre-order rewards and the date when the game will be available for PC players.

Dying Light 2 will release on February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 will be available to all players on PC in February in 3 editions: Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. All editions are available for pre-booking. Pre-orders will gift players several customization items that will be given when the game releases.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



@DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 #StayHuman A new pre-order bonus is waiting for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human! Buy the game now to receive the Reach for the Sky pack, a set of skin designed in collaboration with the one and only Rosario Dawson—aka Lawan! preorder.dyinglightgame.com A new pre-order bonus is waiting for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human! Buy the game now to receive the Reach for the Sky pack, a set of skin designed in collaboration with the one and only Rosario Dawson—aka Lawan! preorder.dyinglightgame.com@DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/8giDwiI4lF

Deluxe and Ultimate editions come with a lot of extra content. Most of the content is cosmetic, but there will also be story chapters which will be added to the game in the coming months.

Dying Light 2 price

The price of Dying Light 2's standard edition is $59.99. The Deluxe Edition comes at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition will cost a player about $99.99. Digital versions of the game are available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Dying Light 2 specifications

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 GB VRAM)

OS: Windows 7

Storage space: 60 GB HDD

Recommended System Specifications

Also Read Article Continues below

CPU: Intel® Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB

OS: Windows 10

Storage space: 60 GB SSD

Edited by Saman