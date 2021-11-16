The Game Awards 2021 nominations - Community picks its favorites

The Game Awards show is popular for recognizing excellence in the video game industry worldwide. It’s an annual awards ceremony which honors the achievements of different game developers, players, and other notables from the industry. The show is also known for premiering upcoming games along with in-depth looks at previously-released titles.
Geoff Keighley has been producing and hosting The Game Awards show since 2014. He has worked with various big entitles such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and others within the video gaming industry. The Game of the Year, along with numerous categorical awards, gets selected from the nominees, and 2021 won't be any different.
Which games does the community want to get nominated in The Game Awards 2021?
The worldwide gaming community has already begun to speculate about nominations for the upcoming awards show, creating more hype. Their official Twitter handle has also asked the audience to predict the games that will be nominated today, i.e., November 16.
Some of them have predicted that PlayStation games will get more preference in nominations for their exclusive and immersive single-player games. Games like Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Returnal, Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart are going to rank high in players' nominations.
Meanwhile, others in the community have predicted that some of the latest releases across multiple platforms might also find a place on the nominee's list of The Game Awards 2021. That would include titles such as Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, Metroid, Resident Evil Village, and Forza Horizon 5.
Some are even trolling by suggesting games like Cyberpunk 2077 and the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition — both of which launched to widespread negative feedback — as nominees for The Game Awards 2021.
After going through the official Twitter handle of The Game Awards, many of the aforementioned games were found in almost everyone's prediction list. It won't be surprising if one of these games gets selected for the Game of the Year contender.
Players will need to wait until the final nominees are revealed today, i.e., November 16. The show will go live on their official Twitch channel on December 9, 2021 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.