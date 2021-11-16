The Game Awards 2021 nominations - Community picks its favorites

The Game Awards show is popular for recognizing excellence in the video game industry worldwide. It’s an annual awards ceremony which honors the achievements of different game developers, players, and other notables from the industry. The show is also known for premiering upcoming games along with in-depth looks at previously-released titles.

Geoff Keighley has been producing and hosting The Game Awards show since 2014. He has worked with various big entitles such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and others within the video gaming industry. The Game of the Year, along with numerous categorical awards, gets selected from the nominees, and 2021 won't be any different.

Which games does the community want to get nominated in The Game Awards 2021?

The worldwide gaming community has already begun to speculate about nominations for the upcoming awards show, creating more hype. Their official Twitter handle has also asked the audience to predict the games that will be nominated today, i.e., November 16.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



Which game do you think will get the MOST NOMINATIONS?



Drop your predictions below 👇 Many games will get nominated on Tuesday for #TheGameAwards Which game do you think will get the MOST NOMINATIONS?Drop your predictions below 👇 Many games will get nominated on Tuesday for #TheGameAwards Which game do you think will get the MOST NOMINATIONS?Drop your predictions below 👇 https://t.co/UkwreLfF0j

Some of them have predicted that PlayStation games will get more preference in nominations for their exclusive and immersive single-player games. Games like Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Returnal, Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart are going to rank high in players' nominations.

𝔈𝔩𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔡 𝔊𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 @ElrondGaming



- Ghost of Tsumnia Director's Cut

- Death Stranding Director's Cut

- Returnal

- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

- Destruction AllStars



and that's everything from PlayStation Studios and their partners. @thegameawards Nomine Prediction:- Ghost of Tsumnia Director's Cut- Death Stranding Director's Cut- Returnal- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart- Destruction AllStarsand that's everything from PlayStation Studios and their partners. @thegameawards Nomine Prediction:- Ghost of Tsumnia Director's Cut- Death Stranding Director's Cut- Returnal- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart- Destruction AllStarsand that's everything from PlayStation Studios and their partners.

Meanwhile, others in the community have predicted that some of the latest releases across multiple platforms might also find a place on the nominee's list of The Game Awards 2021. That would include titles such as Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, Metroid, Resident Evil Village, and Forza Horizon 5.

João Monteiro @AJBAMonteiro @ElrondGaming

Deathloop

Psychonaults 2

Gotg

Metroid

Re Village

Forza horizon 5 @thegameawards Lol what a fanboy, plenty of better games:DeathloopPsychonaults 2GotgMetroidRe VillageForza horizon 5 @ElrondGaming @thegameawards Lol what a fanboy, plenty of better games:DeathloopPsychonaults 2Gotg MetroidRe Village Forza horizon 5

Some are even trolling by suggesting games like Cyberpunk 2077 and the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition — both of which launched to widespread negative feedback — as nominees for The Game Awards 2021.

After going through the official Twitter handle of The Game Awards, many of the aforementioned games were found in almost everyone's prediction list. It won't be surprising if one of these games gets selected for the Game of the Year contender.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley





Thursday, December 9



THE GAME AWARDS





Live In-Person from Microsoft Theater

Los Angeles

And Streaming Live Everywhere



A Global Celebration of Video Game Culture



#TheGameAwards 📌 SAVE THE DATE 📌Thursday, December 9THE GAME AWARDSLive In-Person from Microsoft TheaterLos AngelesAnd Streaming Live EverywhereA Global Celebration of Video Game Culture 📌 SAVE THE DATE 📌Thursday, December 9THE GAME AWARDSLive In-Person from Microsoft TheaterLos AngelesAnd Streaming Live EverywhereA Global Celebration of Video Game Culture#TheGameAwards https://t.co/Zd5hbYWWIT

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players will need to wait until the final nominees are revealed today, i.e., November 16. The show will go live on their official Twitch channel on December 9, 2021 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee