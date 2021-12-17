Dying Light 2 - Spec requirements, release date, and more

Dying Light 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s survival horror, action RPG platformer Dying Light, is all set to arrive early next year.

Developed by Techland, Dying Light features an interesting story set in a zombie outbreak, where the player must survive. The game was praised for its risk-reward mechanics, where scavenging at night would reap more rewards but was much more dangerous while exploring during the day is less risky.

'Dying Light The Following' bundles the title with a massive DLC, The Following, whereas the superior Platinum Edition bundles all of the DLCs available with the game.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was announced back in E3 2018 with a set release window of early 2020. However, after multiple delays, the game is currently set to be released on February 4, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. More details about the upcoming title's specifications requirements will be revealed below.

Dying Light 2 minimum and recommended system requirements with Ray Tracing

Dying Light 2 definitely takes the post-apocalyptic action platformer title to the next level. With the game possibly arriving in a few months, here are the spec requirements to run the title, with both Ray Tracing on and off.

Minimum (Ray Tracing off, 1080p 30fps)

CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

OS: Windows 7

Available storage space: 60GB HDD

Recommended (Ray Tracing off, 1080p 60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Ray Tracing On Minimum (1080p 30fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Ray Tracing On Recommended (1080p 60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Considering that the recommended requirement without Ray Tracing (1080p 60fps) is quite close to the minimum requirement with Ray Tracing (1080p 30fps), it might just be better for players to opt to turn off Ray Tracing, which would especially be better for a fast-paced action platformer title like Dying Light 2. Hopefully, even more details of the game will be released in the days to come.

