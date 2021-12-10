Dying Light 2 Stay Human release date and new trailer revealed at The Game Awards

Dying Light 2, the much anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Dying Light, is coming soon, as can be anticipated from The Game Awards 2021 developments.

While it has been in the making for a long time, fans have waited patiently for the game to be released since it was confirmed in the past. The hype for Dying Light 2 is quite expected given the success of its predecessor. Techland, the developer of both games, has been able to create a novelty in a genre that has been saturated for a long time.

#DyingLight2 Remember to join us on Twitch to explore the vast open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human today at 12pm PDT / 9pm CEST!Our Twitch channel: twitch.tv/techland Pre-order Dying Light 2: bit.ly/PreorderDL2YT Remember to join us on Twitch to explore the vast open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human today at 12pm PDT / 9pm CEST!Our Twitch channel: twitch.tv/techlandPre-order Dying Light 2: bit.ly/PreorderDL2YT#DyingLight2 https://t.co/fe4qIpoNWX

While there are several games that deal with the zombie/infected genre, Dying Light added lot of uniqueness with its parkour influenced movement. Dying Light 2 will attempt to build on its success and create a lasting impact that players can truly enjoy and remember for a long time.

Release date and new trailer revealed for Dying Light 2 at The Game Awards 2021

Fans who have been patiently waiting will not have to wait much longer as Dying Light is slated to be released on 4 February 2022. The game is already available for pre-order on all applicable platforms and has been priced quite aggressively to justify it in line with its possible content.

At The Game Awards 2021, Techland has revealed a trailer for Dying Light 2 that could possibly be the last trailer before the game is released in early 2022. It truly showcases the fractitious condition of the world post the virus. As nightfall comes, so do the monsters and the infected who hunt the characters to create an engaging battle to survive.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 Among all the challenges people face in The City, staying human is by far the greatest one of all. Unimaginable choices must be made as everyone's fighting to write their own story. One in which they live on. And you? Will you #StayHuman even against all odds? Among all the challenges people face in The City, staying human is by far the greatest one of all. Unimaginable choices must be made as everyone's fighting to write their own story. One in which they live on. And you? Will you #StayHuman even against all odds?#DyingLight2 https://t.co/LA3TfD6SZB

While Dying Light featured what clearly looked like zombies, the infected present in the trailer at The Game Awards resembled vampires. It's quite clear that they exhibit intelligence and herd behavior to hunt their prey. Whatever it may be, Dying Light 2 surely seems to have kept the original ethos alive and will provide an exciting time for its fans.

What is Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 is the hotly anticipated and long-awaited sequel to Dying Light. Featuring free-style parkour, open-world exploration and zombie/infected bashing, Dying Light 2 looks set to build on its predecessor. Based in an era where the virus has won, Dying Light 2 takes the best from the first game and adds complex elements to it to make the gameplay more dynamic.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



@DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 #StayHuman A new pre-order bonus is waiting for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human! Buy the game now to receive the Reach for the Sky pack, a set of skin designed in collaboration with the one and only Rosario Dawson—aka Lawan! preorder.dyinglightgame.com A new pre-order bonus is waiting for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human! Buy the game now to receive the Reach for the Sky pack, a set of skin designed in collaboration with the one and only Rosario Dawson—aka Lawan! preorder.dyinglightgame.com@DyingLightGame #DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/8giDwiI4lF

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 will release on 4 February 2022 across PC, Nintendo Switch, and older and current-generation consoles of both Xbox and PlayStation.

Edited by Siddharth Satish