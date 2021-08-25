Dying Light 2 Stay Human will let players vault kick enemies and rebound off of their bodies

Techland showcased Dying Light 2 Stay Human on Gamescom 2021, revealing a bit about the game's improved combat along with other aspects.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of the biggest games coming in 2021. Fans are intrigued to learn more about the game’s development ahead of its release on December 7.

The trailer predominantly focused on combat, which seems to be much more improved from its predecessor. The impact of both player and enemy attacks feels visceral and strong, making combat feel really tactile.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human showcases improved combat

According to Dawid Lubryka, Animation Director, the improved combat of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a result of:

“a few thousands of animations, cooperation with professional tracers, mock-up sessions, and invaluable help from David Bell”

David Bell is the actor behind Aiden Caldwell, the protagonist of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The trailer showcased Aiden bouncing off of enemies to perform vault kicks and other agile maneuvers.

From the looks of it, the player is also given a time window to parry enemy attacks, which staggers the latter for a period. This mechanic makes them more susceptible to the player's attacks.

The combat of Dying Light 2 Stay Human looks crisp and quite promising. Given the multitude of human and zombie enemies in the game, the improved combat will be crucial in making the gameplay loop enjoyable.

Vault kick in Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Image via Gamescom)

Tymon Smektala, the Lead Game Designer of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, also expanded on the increased verticality of Villedor city's buildings. The parkour system will encourage players to scale the tall skyscrapers, which is a daunting goal in the game’s open-world.

Techland also mentioned the inclusion of a paraglider, which will make the players’ lives easier in maneuvering the verticality of the game world. Besides that, it will also come in handy during fights against humans who are much more difficult to deal with in this game, compared to its predecessor.

Given the 20 years between the events of the first and second game, it is no wonder that humans have adapted to the post-disaster madness of Villedor.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on 7 December 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

