Everything to know about parkour in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light as a survival-horror game has been a huge success ever since its release in 2015. The game's combination of survival elements and parkour made it unforgettable for fans all over the world.

If any player chooses to experience parkour from a clean first-person perspective, Mirror’s Edge, developed by Electronic Arts, is a fan favorite. However, if someone wishes to see parkour in a detailed third-person view, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Unity remains untouched.

For the first time, experience the post-apocalyptic landscape of The City in Dying Light 2 Stay Human enhanced with RTX.

Dying Light 2, developed by Techland after seeing multiple delays like Cyberpunk 2077 comes back on December 7, 2021. Featuring the same old parkour survival-horror game style, along with multiple additional items.

About Dying Light 2’s parkour system

Many people around the world love the sport of parkour, the idea of traversing an urban jungle with ease is a dream for many.

Parkour can be seen throughout games like Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, Mirror’s Edge, and many more. Dying Light implemented parkour in the game, but in a post-apocalyptic zombie setting.

When the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time first came out, the game featured parkour techniques like pole vaulting and wall-running, something that astonished everyone. And throughout the years, the parkour system has evolved and has been used in various games as well.

Parkouring through the massive world of Dying Light 2 (Image via Techland)

With Dying Light 2, parkour in video games takes another step forward in evolution, implementing parkour in traversing terrains and combat.

At Gamescom 2021, developers of Dying Light 2, showcased the game’s parkour system in combat and how it can change combat in games as well.

Dying Light 2’s parkour combat system allows players to parry enemies with agility and perform vault kicks to stun them. This system gives players a plethora of ways to take care of enemies or zombies in the game altogether.

To enjoy parkour to the fullest extent, the developers have also made a vast open-world, allowing players to get creative when moving through the world altogether.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows come December 7.

The game has been billed as a survival horror action role-playing game. With parkour elements in an apocalyptic setting, the game will appeal to many fans and gamers alike.

