Dying Light 2 is reportedly more than 500 hours long

Zombie Outbreak combined with parkour action, Dying Light’s latest sequel is set to be released on February 4, 2022, after getting delayed from its initial release.

Techland, the developer and publisher behind Dying Light 2, revealed that the game is reportedly going to be 500 hours long and fans are going berserk over it.

#DyingLight2 #stayhuman To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid! To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman https://t.co/Sk3KFpRJoA

The action role-playing survival game had its debut back in 2015 and had a total playtime of 55 hours. With the new sequel, Techland pushed themselves far and made it nearly ten times longer than its predecessor.

However, it will only be a matter of time before these reports are going to be tested and proved if they are indeed true or not.

Dying Light 2 might have more than 500 hour long campaign

Dying Light 2 will be set in a post-apocalyptic city filled with various factions that are striving to live in the contemporary world. The players will take on the harsh and challenging world by playing as Aiden, who is going to be the main protagonist of the story.

#DyingLight2 Wonder what the skill tree in Dying Light 2 Stay Human looks like? We prepared a little sneak-peek for you. Take a look! And remember, whichever skills you're gonna pick in the game, #StayHuman Wonder what the skill tree in Dying Light 2 Stay Human looks like? We prepared a little sneak-peek for you. Take a look! And remember, whichever skills you're gonna pick in the game, #StayHuman!#DyingLight2 https://t.co/rU2UtqgYtq

Speaking of the story, Dying Light 2 will have a complex system that will be based on choices by the players and will affect the story accordingly. However, big changes will happen when doing the main story mission, while doing side quests will only affect the ending of that individual adventure.

Players will also get a new combat system that implements parkour in it, which was not present in the previous game. However, players will still have the choice of whether they want to fight or run away.

Not only that, but Dying Light 2 is also said to see the addition of more than three thousand parkour tricks, which is something truly amazing.

Just like the first game, Dying Light 2 will also have a co-op gameplay option and players can enjoy the survival game with their friends as well. So, those who want to dive into the game with their friends, they can do so on February 4, 2022.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider