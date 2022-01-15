Why Dying Light 2 is unlikely to have crossplay at launch

Dying Light 2 is one of the most-talked-about games right now, but will it have crossplay? That is one of the major talking points and an often-requested feature. There is terrible news for Dying Light 2 fans, as according to a Techland Q&A, crossplay will not be a feature at launch.

Players can participate in a 4-player multiplayer campaign, provided they are on the same platform. But for fans at launch, there is no crossplay or cross-gen play.

Dying Light 2 will not have crossplay at launch, perhaps in the future

In a recent Q&A session for Dying Light 2 on Twitch, Techland lead game designer Tymon Smektala answered this question. One of the big questions was concerning crossplay, which was a primarily negative answer. Many players want to know about the possibility of crossplay, but they may not be happy with the response.

“No, not at this moment. It won’t be available.”

Now, this does not mean it's impossible, or it will never happen. It only means that the game will not have crossplay at launch. It is pure speculation on the game receiving crossplay in the future, but it has been confirmed it will not happen at launch.

The way Smektala responded, it does not sound like it will happen anytime soon, if ever. At least there is hope for crossplay in the future. Thankfully, co-op is possible, provided players are using the same console. It's not going to be an entirely bleak, solo experience.

Viewers can find their responses in the above Twitch video at the 1:05:40 and 1:09:40 marks.

Cross-generation play is actively being worked on at the very least. So PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will eventually be able to play together. The same goes for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners.

“This won’t be possible at the launch of the game, but we are working to make it possible after the launch.”

This, however, is excellent news. The difficulty in obtaining a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would make playing online co-op harder for those console owners. With the knowledge that cross-gen is being worked on, owners of a PlayStation 5 will be able to play co-op with their friends soon.

