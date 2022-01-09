Dying Light 2 final release date and system requirements

Since the first announcement back in E3 2018, Dying Light 2 is finally ready for release this year.

With the release of Dying Light, the newly added parkour-ridden zombie apocalypse genre quickly gained favor amongst survival horror fans. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for the continuation of the storyline laid out by the predecessor of Dying Light 2.

While fans have been left hanging in anticipation of what to expect from Dying Light 2, recent news regarding the title sent ripples through the community. The game supposedly boasts of 500+ hours of gameplay which makes Dying Light 2's launch all the more exciting.

When will Dying Light 2 be released?

Originally, Dying Light 2 was supposed to be released last year on December 7. However, due to sudden changes in development and the worldwide pandemic, Techland, the developers behind Dying Light 2 have not been able to release the game on time.

The Devs have given a new ray of hope to fans waiting for Dying Light 2 as a new and likely final release date has been announced. The game is set to be released on February 4, 2022.

System Requirements for Dying Light 2

The official system requirements for Dying Light 2 have been revealed on various platforms that are set to sell the game both digitally and physically. Even though it is a current generation game, the system requirements for Dying Light 2 are not over the top, making it possible for budget build users to enjoy the game.

Minimum System Requirements for Dying Light 2

CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 / AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Intel Core i3-9100 / AMD Ryzen 3 2300X RAM: 8 GB

8 GB OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit) VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB VRAM) PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

5.1 VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

5.1 FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

60 GB DEDICATED VRAM: 4096 MB

Recommended System Requirements for Dying Light 2

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-8600K or newer

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-8600K or newer RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 or newer

Windows 10 or newer VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD RX Vega 56 8GB or newer

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD RX Vega 56 8GB or newer PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

5.1 VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

5.1 FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

60 GB DEDICATED VRAM: 6 GB (8 GB for AMD users)

