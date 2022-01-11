5 most anticipated indie games of 2022

The last few years have been a sheer delight for fans of indie games. The scene has seen a remarkable number of excellent titles catch the attention and imagination of players. In some cases, these "small" games, like Hades, managed to outshine even the AAAs.

Indie games have become fertile grounds for innovation, imagination, and creativity for their developers. More often than not, these games dare to dream of something experimental - be it in the stories they tell or how they tell them.

2021 was a stellar year for the lovers of indie games. Players were treated to the blank canvas of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, taken on a trip of grief and loss reaping souls in Death's Door, unraveled a mystery in Twelve Minutes and headed out in search of meaning and identity in Sable. Looking at the indie games that are coming out in 2022, it is likely to be an even more enjoyable ride.

5 indie games in 2022 that players will be excited to get a hold of

Not only is 2022 a momentous year for gaming at large with major titles like God of War, Elden Ring, and Horizon being released, but the year also has a number of exciting independent titles slated to be launched.

Little Devil Inside

Somerville

Tunic

Planet of Lana

Stray

1) Little Devil Inside

Developer - Neostream Interactive.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & 5.

Release - 2022.

At first glance, even with an ominous title, Little Devil Inside looks like an idyllic Victorian-inspired setting. The State of Play trailer begins at a quiet station on a bright day as a train chugs in. But all is not as it seems and the players, as Billy, are actually going in search of monsters and supernatural events.

The minimalist visual style, with steampunk esthetics, looks quite unique to experience. The indie game features both single player and co-op multiplayer options. In Little Devils Inside, players will be surviving in nature against adversaries and weather. It promises to be an exciting title to jump into.

2) Somerville

Developer - Jumpship.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S .

Release - 2022.

Somerville is one of the most anticipated upcoming indie games. In essence, it feels like a spiritual successor to Inside and Limbo. Fans of the two would love to hear that it is the first project by former Playdead CEO Dino Patti.

The atmospheric vibes of the game are alluring - a mecha-dystopic future with alien invasion. There are a number of settings showcased - caverns, open grounds and cityscapes. The players will be in control of a family of three and their pet dog as they try to make their way through the ruins of humanity.

3) Tunic

Developer - Andrew Shouldice.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S .

Release - March 16, 2022.

Step into the shoes of a cute little fox in a colorful world as they explore various locations, interact with objects, fight enemies and solve puzzles from an isometric perspective. More than half a decade in the making, this Zelda-like indie game looks to have all the right ingredients for an enjoyable experience.

Tunic boasts a rich and vibrant visual style, fun combat with innovative mechanics and unique ferocious monsters. The game will surely live up to its expectations, and some more.

4) Planet of Lana

Developer - Wishfully Studios.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S.

Release - 2022.

First and foremost, Planet of Lana is going to be an amazing aural experience. Even just from the trailer, one can already feel the grandeur of "An off-Earth Odyssey" that the game offers through Takeshi Furukawa's background score.

The visual style of this indie game is rich and immersive. Players can see the protagonist riding a mechanistic quadrupedal across a dusty desert while being chased by other machines. The side-scrolling adventure is about a child's quest to keep her planet safe.

5) Stray

Developer - BlueTwelve Studio.

Platforms - Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5 .

Release - 2022.

Stray's esthetics, art style and unique protagonist have generated a huge amount of excitement and interest. The trailer for the indie game was first revealed at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase in July last year.

Players control a stray cat, accompanied by a drone called B12, who traverses around an urban setting in its quest to reunite with its family. The developers tag the setting as a "mysterious and forgotten city" with an "unwelcoming environment."

Honorable Mentions

Kerbal Space Program 2

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Venba

Citizen Sleeper

Thirsty Suitors

Trek to Yomi

Nobody Saves the World

[This list reflects the author's opinion and is not exhaustive]

