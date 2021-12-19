The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild rumored to be delayed till 2023

The highly anticipated untitled sequel to the beloved The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has remained ever elusive to the franchise's fans. Although it was first revealed with a teaser trailer in the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct, a more concrete trailer debuting at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct showed a glimpse of the gameplay and the story while setting a 2022 release date.

Disappointing the fans, any mention of the game was subsequently absent at the recently concluded The Game Awards 2021. It was reported that the game had been quietly listed on Amazon. A trusted Nintendo source claims that the untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be delayed to the first quarter of 2023.

HotGirlVideos69, a leaker supposedly known as Tiffany and "who has a pretty good track record on Nintendo stuff", according to Redditor u/LordAxelVIII, announced that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been shifted from a release date in Winter 2022 to Spring 2023.

I would expect a delay. We have stated previously now for months that #BOTW2 has been delayed to Winter 2022 with new rumors saying Spring 2023. Interesting to see Peer Schneider say November 2022 now also, but I have suspicions we're not getting the full story from Nintendo.

The tweet mentions the recent news from Peer Schneider, who has said that he had spoken with people who assured him the game was coming in 2022. According to HotGirlVideos69, all the sources reported more difficulties than expected in the game and a 'release congestion' in Q4 2022. Thus, the release date has been set somewhere in Q1 2023.

This will be disheartening news for the fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. They were eagerly waiting for further information, a trailer, or a confirmation of the release date, but the game has been conspicuously absent at each award ceremony.

Nintendo has also remained tight-lipped surrounding the game. Hopefully, the players will get some official news in the coming year regarding the release of the game.

