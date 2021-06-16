Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel to release in 2022

To end Nintendo’s Direct at E3, Zelda fans got their prayers answered with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

The long awaited sequel to the groundbreaking Breath of the Wild was announced in 2019, but Nintendo didn’t share any news from the development of the game until this year’s E3. With the new trailer, fans got a better look at what’s going on with Hyrule in this new title. It consisted of mostly story cutscenes with some sprinkled gameplay, but it certainly left a lot for the Zelda fanbase to wonder about.

How will Nintendo follow up the success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

One big question on Zelda fans’ minds going into Nintendo Direct was whether the game will be in the same Hyrule as the first. The answer: much of the game will take place in the sky above Hyrule.

Many of the cutscenes show Link sailing to new areas among the clouds. That being said, many old landmarks from Hyrule can be seen in the trailer, other than Hyrule Castle. During the scene where bobokins appear on top of a Talus, Death Mountain and Dueling Peaks can be seen in the background.

This would indicate that some of this game will occur in Hyurle, and some in the sky above.

Another mysterious element in this trailer is what appears to be an undead being that might be responsible for Malice returning to Hyrule. The trailer opens to a black screen with Malice rising into the frame, but for a split second this zombie-like creature can be seen.

Seconds later, Zelda falls into a black pit. It looks like Link will, once again, set out on a quest to save Zelda from her dark fate. There is also a question of why Hyrule Castle is floating in the air. These are just some of the story elements that will be on fans’ minds. It should be very interesting to see where Nintendo takes them.

One additional innovation that this game appears to have is reversing time. Not only is some of the audio in reverse, but some of the scenes show events happening backwards. At one point, some spiked spheres are rolling down at Link, but he uses Stasis on them and reverses time to send them up a hill, taking out a Moblin.

Sadly, fans did not get an exact release date for the Breath of the Wild sequel. It is scheduled to be released in 2022, but in no specific month. It is important to note, though, that Eiji Aonuma said “development on the game is steadily progressing.”

